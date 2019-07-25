Pet of the Week: Old Glory

Meet Old Glory, a charming Chihuahua Mix with a quiet, loving demeanor. He may be 10 years-old, but this pocket sized pup still has plenty of pep in his step.



Source/Street Tails Source/Street Tails Old Glory



Name: Old Glory



Age: 10 Years-Old

Breed: Chihuahua Mix

Temperament: Low maintenance, sweet, and loving. He is quite content to be anywhere his people are.

Brief Bio: The loss of vision in his left eye has not fazed him at all and he doesn’t suffer any other issues resulting from the trauma. Old Glory loves people and is always ready to shower willing recipients with lots of kisses. He is the perfect partner for a movie night at home, or will happily trot alongside you on a neighborhood stroll. He is comfortable around other small dogs and would be tolerant of cats in the home as well.

This sweet senior is looking for a place where he can spend his golden years lounging around, and he will feel much happier once he learns that he is secure in a loving home. If you can’t resist Old Glory’s animated smile and perfectly floppy ears, fill out an application at Streettails.org.