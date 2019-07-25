More Culture:

July 25, 2019

Pet of the Week: Old Glory

This senior dog would be the perfect movie night partner.

By PhillyVoice staff
Pets Adoptions
Pet of the Week: Old Glory Source/Street Tails

Can't you just picture this guy trotting beside you?

Meet Old Glory, a charming Chihuahua Mix with a quiet, loving demeanor. He may be 10 years-old, but this pocket sized pup still has plenty of pep in his step.

Pet of the Week: Old GlorySource/Street Tails

Old Glory


Name: Old Glory

Age: 10 Years-Old

Breed: Chihuahua Mix

Temperament: Low maintenance, sweet, and loving. He is quite content to be anywhere his people are.

Brief Bio: The loss of vision in his left eye has not fazed him at all and he doesn’t suffer any other issues resulting from the trauma. Old Glory loves people and is always ready to shower willing recipients with lots of kisses. He is the perfect partner for a movie night at home, or will happily trot alongside you on a neighborhood stroll. He is comfortable around other small dogs and would be tolerant of cats in the home as well. 

This sweet senior is looking for a place where he can spend his golden years lounging around, and he will feel much happier once he learns that he is secure in a loving home. If you can’t resist Old Glory’s animated smile and perfectly floppy ears, fill out an application at Streettails.org.

In hopes of finding forever homes for homeless dogs and cats, PhillyVoice is working with Street Tails Animal Rescue, a local shelter, by highlighting an individual pet. Street Tails Animal Rescue (STAR) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to helping the homeless, unwanted, and abandoned dogs and cats in the Philadelphia area. Walk-ins are welcome during business hours Tuesday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dog meets are done with approved adopters by appointment. Adoption fees may vary but are typically: Dogs - $350 Cats - $75 Kittens - $100. All animals are spayed/neutered, brought up to date on vaccinations, and microchipped prior to adoption. To fill out an application to adopt or volunteer, make a monetary donation, or to see frequently needed donations, please visit streettails.org.

 

PhillyVoice staff

Read more Pets Adoptions Philadelphia Rescue Dogs Pets of the Week

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

25 things to watch at 2019 Eagles training camp
Duce-Staley-Miles-Sanders_061019_usat

Crime

Delco D.A.: Man allegedly faked racist email from county employee and posed as NY Times, GMA journalists
Nikolaos Hatziefstathiou

Women's Health

Mediterranean diet may be antidote to unhealthy weight gain, gestational diabetes in pregnant women
Mediterranean diet pregnancy

Eagles

What they're saying: 'Loaded' Eagles roster has 'no flaws' heading into training camp
Carroll - Carson Wentz Eagles Stock

Food & Drink

Cake Life Bakeshop honors 'Queer Eye' with a drink menu inspired by Fab Five
Cake Life Bakeshop 'Queer Eye' drinks

Fitness

Bike through Fairmount Park to complete scavenger hunt
Woodford Mansion

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved