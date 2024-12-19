Police are searching for third suspect connected to Christmas Village shooting

A third suspect in last week's Christmas Village shooting that injured three teenagers has been identified by Philadelphia Police.

An arrest warrant is out for Raheem Hylton, 16, and authorities said he is a "runaway juvenile" who should be considered armed and dangerous. Two people are in custody in connection to the shooting, which happened at 4:33 p.m. on Dec. 13 by the ice rink in Dilworth Park.

Police arrested a 14-year-old shortly after gunfire erupted, and a 16-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday morning. Both face charges of aggravated assault, conspiracy and other related offenses. Police don't believe either was the shooter.

Of the three victims, a 14-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in the face. Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said in a Wednesday news conference that he may have lost his eye after several surgeries and is "fighting for his life." Vanore said that victim was defending his younger brother from being bullied.

"It's a lot of violence over an argument that we ultimately know now was over picking on someone's brother," Vanore said. "This developed into this big tragedy."

The other two victims are a 15-year-old who was shot in the thigh and a 14-year-old who was shot in the calf. Both are listed in stable condition.

Mayor Cherelle Parker addressed the public about the shooting in a Monday news conference, saying the incident "does not define" Philadelphia. Police will increase patrols near the Christmas Village in the coming weeks.

Police ask that anyone with information on Hylton's whereabouts contact the department's shooting investigations group at 215-686-8270 or submit an anonymous tip to 215-686-8477.