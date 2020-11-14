More Health:

November 14, 2020

Philly officials say additional COVID-19 restrictions will be announced Monday

Stricter rules like a ban on indoor dining could return next week

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News COVID-19
Philly return COVID-19 restrictions Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Philadelphia officials said Friday that additional COVID-19 restrictions will be announced Monday, such as limits on indoor dining and the closure of gyms and movie theaters.

More-limiting coronavirus measures similar to those in place at the start of the coronavirus pandemic could return soon, Philadelphia officials said Friday.

Stricter rules like a ban on indoor dining and indoor gatherings, as well as the closure of all gyms, movie-theaters, and non-essential office spaces are being considered, in the tightening of current coronavirus mitigation measures.

The new restrictions will be announced Monday due to rapidly rising cases of coronavirus, officials from the Philadelphia Health Department said.

Philadelphia shattered its previous daily coronavirus record Friday, with 1,158 new cases of COVID-19 reported in a single day.

Rules - like those banning indoor dining - have only been hinted at. But the city has a "special COVID-19 briefing" scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Although the return to life during lockdown is not something many are looking forward to, city officials say they may now be forced to enact the rules in response to fast-rising cases. 

A continued uptick in cases could be dangerous, as it would put a strain on hospital resources, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said.

"We’re seeing a very rapid rise of cases now. We reported over 1,100 cases today. If we thought we could minimize this without any disruption of business, we would do it that way, but everybody wants to make sure there is a hospital bed for them if they need it, and we’re at that point where we need to take action now so that is still the case," said Farley in a brief Friday, according to CBS3.

A similar return to lockdown-era coronavirus restrictions could be in play for Pennsylvania. The state also shattered previous case records this week, with at least 5,000 cases of coronavirus reported on two separate days, reported the Inquirer.

In response, other officials in the Philadelphia region have already tightened their rules. 

Montgomery County education leaders is closing all K-12 schools for two weeks starting Nov. 23, and the School District of Philadelphia said it will postpone a return to hybrid learning. 

According to data, the five Pennsylvania counties in the Philly area are all seeing rates of infection higher than that of April 2020. Philadelphia reportedly has the fast-growing infection rate than its surrounding counties. 

A recent study suggested that even tighter rules on things like indoor dining and retail stores could dramatically reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News COVID-19 Philadelphia Coronavirus

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Brian Westbrook has three reasons why the Eagles have fallen short this season
Brian-Westbrook-Giants_11320_SIPA

Transportation

As traffic deaths spike, Philly reveals updated Vision Zero action plan
Vision Zero Philly 2025

Eagles

Week 10 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles vs. Giants
102720BostonScott

Illness

'Breakthrough finding' reveals why certain COVID-19 patients die
COVID-19 breakthrough study

Music

Ticketmaster preparing to link vaccine and COVID-19 test data to concertgoers' digital tickets
Tickemaster concert covid-19

Holiday

Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market returns for the 2020 season
Made in Philadelphia HolidayMarket

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved