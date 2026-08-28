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August 28, 2026

Where are the best places to watch the Philadelphia Cycling Classic as it returns Sunday after a 10-year hiatus?

The race begins and ends on Benjamin Franklin Parkway, with the 14.4-mile loop also going through Fairmount Park and Manayunk.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Biking
cycling classic where to watch 2026 Provided Image/Philadelphia Cycling Classic

The 14.4-mile loop for the Philadelphia Cycling Classic on Sunday will take racers through Fairmount Park, Manayunk, Strawberry Mansion and Lemon Hill.

With the Philadelphia Cycling Classic making its return Sunday after a 10-year hiatus, spectators might need a quick refresher on where to watch the international bike race. 

The classic, which was established in 1985 and last held in Philadelphia in 2016, was revived by former Mayor Michael Nutter and two local businessmen, Eric Robbins and Carlos Rogers. It is an official race sanctioned by USA Cycling and Union Cycliste Internationale, and 212 riders in 36 teams will be competing this year. 

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The 14.4-mile loop starts and ends on Benjamin Franklin Parkway. In between, racers will go up Kelly Drive and through Fairmount Park, Manayunk, Strawberry Mansion and Lemon Hill. The city will also host a fan festival near the Iroquois Sculpture on the parkway on Saturday and Sunday

The women's event will be up first, with cyclists completing four full laps in a 62-mile race that starts at 8:30 a.m. The men's eight-lap, 120-mile competition will begin at noon. There's a $75,000 purse for each. 

Anyone who'd like to see the action are allowed to set up shop along the route and bring lawn chairs, food and drinks. Restrooms will be available near the start/finish line, as well as in Manayunk, Lemon Hill and the fan fest area around Eakins Oval. 

For ideal watch conditions, the city recommends four viewing areas:

• The Philadelphia Museum of Art: Officials said the streets around Logan Circle and Eakins Oval will be a top vantage point, offering a chance to see both the start and finish of the race. In between, spectators can head to the fan festival, which will have food, mini bike courses, vendors selling apparel and a beer garden featuring a Philadelphia Classic Lager.

• Main Street in Manayunk: Before moving into the toughest part of the race, riders pass through the hilly neighborhood in the northwest. In celebration, residents, businesses and restaurants will be hosting a giant family-friendly watch party with helmet bedazzling stations, a scavenger hunt and tie-dye event. 

• Lyceum Avenue Hill: Also known as "the wall," the most difficult section of the course is a steep incline up Levering Street and Lyceum Avenue. Fans often head to that area to cheer on cyclists and help motivate them as they struggle through the pain. 

• Lemon Hill: Just before the finish, bikers are tasked with another tough climb in Fairmount Park. The grassy areas of Lemon Hill are often a good vantage point, plus they offer great spots for picnicking. 

For anyone who'd rather watch at home, the race will be broadcast on 6ABC and be available on Hulu, Disney+ and the 6ABC YouTube channel. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Biking Philadelphia Strawberry Mansion Benjamin Franklin Parkway Manayunk Cycling Fairmount Park

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