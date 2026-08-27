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August 27, 2026

Eagles-backed Bird Gang Spirits releases canned cocktails, including a 'jawn island iced tea' flavor

Variety packs sold at Acme and BOTLD will have cans of 'green machine margarita' and benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Cocktails
Bird Gang Spirits cans Provided image/K.C. Tinari

The Bird Can comes in four flavors and are sold in eight-drink variety packs.

The Eagles are tush pushing into the canned cocktail market with a new line of spiked teas and margaritas. 

Bird Gang Spirits, the team's venture with BOTLD distillery, has introduced a pack of ready-to-drink cocktails ahead of the 2026 football season. The Bird Can comes in four flavors: tailgate tea, classic orange crush, green machine margarita and jawn island iced tea. While the first three have an ABV of 7%, the jawn island iced tea lives up to its namesake with a whopping 12%.

MORE: Mixteca, an agave bar opening in the former Martha space, to serve up two Philly-inspired drinks

Eight-can variety packs will be sold at participating Acmes and BOTLD shops at 119 S. 18th St., 117 South 13th St. and in King of Prussia (190 Town Center Road). They are also available for purchase on BOTLD's website, retailing for $24 each. A portion of the sale proceeds will support the Eagles Autism Foundation

Bird Gang Spirits has expanded its offerings several times since its 2023 launch. The brand now boasts multiple whiskies, tequilas and vodkas, including a few with Rita's water ice flavoring.

With the Bird Can, the label is tapping into an increasingly popular spirits sector. Local distillers like Stateside and Two Robbers have seen enormous success with their canned cocktails, a rise only encouraged by Pennsylvania's loosened restrictions on their sale. In 2024, state legislators made it legal to sell ready-to-drink cocktails in grocery stores and gas stations.

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Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Cocktails Philadelphia Eagles Autism Foundation BOTLD Eagles Liquor

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