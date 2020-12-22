Philadelphia launches COVID-19 testing truck

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health deployed a mobile coronavirus testing truck on Monday, an effort that the city hopes will expand its ability to combat the recent surge in COVID-19 infections.

The initiative was launched in partnership with a Conshohocken-based company named Aardvark Mobile Health, which has provided COVID-19 testing through mobile car units in other parts of the country.

The mobile coronavirus testing truck will be primarily used to respond to small outbreaks that occur in settings such as workplaces and schools, the city said.

When not responding to coronavirus outbreaks, the truck will be used to hold community events in different neighborhoods each week, with special emphasis on ones that have been disproportionately impacted by the virus and might not have as much access to COVID-19 testing.

Only those with coronavirus symptoms or asymptomatic individuals with previous exposure to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 are eligible to receive a test through the mobile truck program.

Individuals can either make an appointment online or walk up without an appointment.

Test recipients will have no out-of-pocket costs at the truck, and their insurance information will not be taken down.

Individuals will collect their own samples via a nasal swab under the supervision of an instructor, who will ensure that the test is safely and successfully done. Instructional videos and graphics will also be provided to show recipients how to properly collect a test sample.

The mobile COVID-19 testing truck will be able to accommodate those with disabilities, and language translation services will be available too.

Test results are expected to be made available within 1-3 days.

The unveiling of Philly's mobile coronavirus testing truck comes as COVID-19 cases continue to spike across the city.

City health officials reported 1,629 new coronavirus infections on Monday, bringing the citywide total to 85,795 since the pandemic began in March.

The city's database of COVID-19 testing sites can be found here.