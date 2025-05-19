Larry Krasner, Pat Dugan square off in Democratic primary for Philadelphia district attorney

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner faces a challenge from former Municipal Court Judge Pat Dugan in Tuesday's Democratic primary. The winner should have a clear path to victory in the November general election; there are no Republicans running for district attorney in the GOP primary.

Polls will be open until 8 p.m. Tuesday. After the polls close, results will be updated as they become available. All results are unofficial until certified by election officials.

Krasner, a progressive prosecutor first elected in 2017, is seeking his third term in office. After cruising to reelection in 2021, his campaign this year has largely centered on pledging to stand up to the policies of President Donald Trump and his Republican allies.

Dugan, a U.S. Army veteran, spent 17 years as a city judge before stepping down last year to mount a run against Krasner. Dugan's campaign has called for greater accountability in the district attorney's office, which he says needs more balance between criminal justice reform and commitments to public safety.

Krasner's first two terms have been polarizing. He came under intense criticism from Republicans statewide when gun violence surged in Philadelphia – and in cities across the United States – during the COVID-19 pandemic. An unsuccessful impeachment effort by GOP lawmakers in Harrisburg cast Krasner as lenient with criminals and running a DA's office rife with misconduct.

But over the past few years, Philadelphia has seen steep declines in homicides and shootings – progress that has outpaced similar improvements in other big cities. Krasner has partly credited his methodical approach to reducing violent crime through a mix of community prevention programs and initiatives that open pathways for violent offenders to turn their lives around.

During Krasner's two terms, Philadelphia's prison population has steadily fallen to under 4,000 inmates from a peak of more than 8,000 a decade ago. Dozens of inmates wrongfully convicted of crimes also have been exonerated through the work of the DA's conviction integrity unit.

In a third term, Krasner has said he would aim to protect the rights of immigrants living in Philadelphia and work toward reducing racial disparities in the criminal justice system. He also hopes to push for more public health-based solutions to gun violence and advocate against overly punitive sentences for people convicted of crimes.

On the campaign trail, Dugan has blamed Krasner for businesses leaving Philadelphia and questioned the training and preparedness of his prosecutors in court. He has said he would bring his experience as a judge to the DA's office by expanding programs that support people navigating the criminal justice system and offer more services to crime victims. Among other promises, Dugan also said he would put more emphasis on prosecuting economic crimes and illegal dumping in the city.

Dugan picked up endorsements from a number of labor unions, including the Philadelphia Building Trades Council and the Transport Workers Union that represents SEPTA bus drivers. Krasner's endorsements include the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers and the Working Families Party of Pennsylvania.

The Democratic Party in Philadelphia did not endorse a candidate in this year's primary.