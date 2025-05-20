Primary election results: Here are the races we're following in Philadelphia and in the state judiciary

This is a municipal election year in Pennsylvania. The main race Tuesday in Philadelphia is the primary election between District Attorney Larry Krasner and former Municipal Court Judge Pat Dugan. For city voters registered as Democrats, there's also a full slate of Common Pleas and Municipal Court judges to choose

For Republican voters, there are statewide races for judges in Superior Court and Commonwealth Court.

Both primary elections for Philadelphia City Controller are uncontested. Incumbent Controller Christy Brady is running unopposed as Democrat, and Ari Patrinos has no challenger in the Republican primary. Brady was elected city controller in 2023 after being appointed acting city controller by former Mayor Jim Kenney. Brady took over for Rebecca Rhynhart, who had resigned to run for mayor.

The rest of the primary election results in the Philadelphia and statewide judicial races are being update on the charts below.

Philadelphia's progressive Democratic District Attorney Larry Krasner is running for a third 4-year term. He faces a challenger from within his own party in Pat Dugan, a former Philadelphia Municipal Court Judge.

There is no Republican candidate on the ballot in the GOP primary.

Results: Philly Ballot Question No. 1

Results: Philly Ballot Question No. 2

Results: Philly Ballot Question No. 3

Results: Democratic primary for Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas

The Court of Common Pleas is the state's system of general trail courts. There are 60 Common Pleas districts in Pennsylvania. Most of them, like Philadelphia and those in the surrounding suburbs, represent one county, although seven are comprised of two counties.

The Philadelphia district is the largest with 101 Common Pleas judges. The general election in November will fill nine vacancies, and judges are elected to 10-year terms.

There are no Republicans formally on the ballot for Tuesday's primary.

Results: Democratic primary for Philadelphia Municipal Judge

The municipal courts are part of Pennsylvania's minor court system, and they are the first level of the state's judiciary. Municipal Court can decide whether a person charged with a serious crime is held for trial in Common Pleas Court. These courts also handle preliminary arraignments, preliminary hearings and are responsible for setting bail in criminal cases except for defendants charged with murder or involuntary manslaughter.

Municipal Court judges conduct trials for those charged with misdemeanors. They also handle civil cases when the dispute is less then $12,000, handle landlord-tenant disputes and real estate and school tax cases.

The results of the Democratic primary are below. There are not candidates formally on the ballot in the Republican primary.

Results: Republican primary for Pennsylvania Superior Court Judge

Pennsylvania has two statewide appellate courts that are both one step below the state Supreme Court. The Superior Court hears appeals of criminal and civil cases that were decided in the county-level Common Pleas Courts. It also considers appeals in court matter involving children and families.

Cases are usually heard by panels of three judges presiding in Philadelphia, Harrisburg or Pittsburgh, but the Superior Court judges often travel to locations around the state. There also are instances when nine Superior Court judges hear cases en banc.

The results of the Republican primary are below. In the Democratic primary, Brandon Neuman is running unopposed.

Results: Republican primary for Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court Judge

The second of Pennsylvania's two statewide intermediate appellate courts is the Commonwealth Court. This court is responsible for hearing appeals of decisions by state and local governments and regulatory agencies. It also serves as a trial court in civil actions filed by or against the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Cases are heard by panels of three judges, primarily located in Philadelphia, Harrisburg and Pittsburgh.

The results of the Republican primary are below. In the Democratic primary, Stella Tsai is running unopposed.