Eagles open autism-friendly sensory room at Lincoln Financial Field

It was announced on Wednesday that the Philadelphia Eagles have built a “state-of-the-art” sensory suite at Lincoln Financial Field for fans and families living with sensory challenges.

In collaboration with the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, a long partner of the Eagles in autism-related endeavors, and KultureCity, a nonprofit dedicated to changing the world to benefit those with sensory needs, the Linc becomes one of the first sports stadiums to build a sensory-inclusive certified room within the venue.

The sensory room officially opened on Sunday, August 4.

The 500-square-foot suite was designed by professionals to ensure a secure environments for fans in need and is equipped with everything from noise-cancelling headphones, fidget tools and verbal cue cards to weighted lap pads.

The certification process also included specific training for Eagles employees and Lincoln Financial Field staff to recognize guests with sensory needs and how to quell sensory overload situations.

“It is truly heartwarming to know that this state-of-the-art sensory room will now provide a sense of ease and comfort for families and loved ones who may be experiencing sensory challenges at Lincoln Financial Field," Eagles CEO and Chairman, Jeffrey Lurie, says in the Eagles announcement.

“In this moment, we are creating a major shift from autism awareness to action, and it is all thanks to our compassionate and caring fans, Eagles Autism Challenge supporters, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and the autism community around the world,” Lurie continued.

For the best experience, guests and families with sensory challenges are encouraged to download the KultureCity app which will provide a detailed preview of the features guests have access to at the stadium.