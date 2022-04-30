Philadelphia Eagles select SMU TE Grant Calcaterra with 198th overall pick of 2022 NFL Draft

With the 198th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected SMU tight end Grant Calcaterra.



Calcalterra is a smaller tight end at 6'4, 241. He ran a 4.62 40 at the NFL Combine and has decent athleticism.

In 11 games in 2021, Calcaterra caught 38 passes for 465 yards and 4 TDs. A quick highlight reel:

His scouting report from Lance Zierlein of NFL Network, emphasis mine.

An athletic tight end with quality ball skills and receiving acumen, Calcaterra has a concussion history that will be flagged by some teams. He retired from football in 2019 and spent 2020 preparing to become a firefighter before transferring to SMU, where he showed he still had it as a two-level pass-catcher. He plays with good football IQ versus zone coverage but might benefit from more pattern breaks to help him uncover against tight man coverage. He won't make a difference as a blocker so he needs to shine as a pass-catching threat. The medical evaluations will be the biggest determining factor in where he might be drafted.

If he can stay healthy, and if he isn't the second coming of Danny Watkins, Calcaterra can carve out a niche role as a move tight end in 2TE sets alongside Dallas Goedert in the Eagles' offense.

