Eagles release tribute video honoring franchise’s finest moments, players as padded practices get underway

For the first time since reporting for training camp at the NovaCare Complex, the Eagles were able to put on the pads, take the field, and begin traditional workouts on Monday ahead of the 2020 NFL season.

Alongside the resumption of formal team workouts for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the franchise released a tribute video on Monday morning paying homage to the finest moments and players in the organization’s history.

The video, with the caption of “Leave a legacy,” highlights a plethora of players and moments in Eagles’ history that certainly fit the bill.

The Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots, Freddie Mitchell’s iconic catch on 4th and 26 in 2004, the NFC Championship game win over the Atlanta Falcons in 2005, and the Miracle at the Meadowlands 2 from 2010 are just some of the moments captured in the video.

Along with the background music, audio from some of the most iconic leaders in franchise history can be heard as well. Doug Pederson, Andy Reid, Brian Dawkins, and Jeremiah Trotter are just a few of the many.

If you’ve been starved for football and counting the days until the Eagles kick off, this video will certainly satisfy your gridiron taste buds.

Since returning to South Philly in late July, the Eagles have been participating in a modified version of training camp due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Tackling and drills were replaced by constant testing for the virus, as well as mask-wearing and social distancing among the players.

As in-person offseason programs, such as minicamps and OTA’s, were called off this year due to the pandemic, the ramp-up period was also meant to provide both players and coaches — especially ones in their first year with the Eagles — with additional time to get acclimated with one another and up to speed with the playbook.

Now, with just under four weeks to go until the Eagles face the Washington Football Team in the season opener on September 13, the Birds can finally start hitting each other.

With no preseason games this year to allow for more practice time due to the pandemic, these padded workouts will be even more important for the Eagles as they prepare for an NFL season unlike any other in the league’s history.