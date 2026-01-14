The first professional basketball league formed in Philly in 1898, but the game didn't look anything like it does today

Philadelphia's reputation as an intense environment for professional athletes has been a source of pride for its fans and a subject of ridicule, or maybe fear, from its foes.

As it turns out, the same passion and borderline aggression that define the city's most beloved athletes, from the Broad Street Bullies to Brian Dawkins, also was on display in the late 19th century, when Philadelphia became the birthplace of the National Basketball League, the first organized professional basketball league. But basketball at the turn of the century didn't quite look like the sport that is played today.

MORE: 'Long Bright River' author is working on her next novel, but don't ask her about it

The unsung history of the NBL is among the many Philadelphia milestones being recognized by the Philadelphia Historical Commission in 2026. Its "52 Weeks of Firsts" program highlights inventions, ideas and trends that started in Philly. Sculptures are being placed at sites relevant to each milestone, and educational events, called "Firstivals," are being held every Saturday at locations around the city.

The National Basketball League formed in 1898 when Horace Fogel, a sports editor at the Philadelphia Public Ledger, brought together a group of players from the city's recently disbanded YMCA basketball league and created six teams — three from Philadelphia and three from South Jersey. Fogel later became the president of the Philadelphia Phillies, but his frequent spats with other baseball magnates led to his ban from the National League.

In NBL games, players competed inside courts lined by chicken-wire, which separated them from the spectators, said Shavonnia Corbin Johnson, vice president of civic affairs for the 76ers. It resembled more of a boxing ring than today's basketball courts. The players would push, shove and kick their way to making a basket.

"They didn't call fouls and there was really no structure to the game," Corbin Johnson said. "But with that, people could see that preliminary idea of what basketball could look like. It gained a lot of attraction ... and helped pave the way for the NBA we have today."

Source/Library of Congress For decades, the sporting goods company Spalding's issued an annual basketball guide that includes rules, instructions for play and team photos. Above, the 1898-99 guide.

For the 1898 season opener, an estimated 900 people showed up to a Kensington court to watch the Philadelphia Hancock Athletic Association play the New Jersey Trenton Nationals. During this game, Philadelphia got its first taste of basketball-induced heartbreak, losing in nail-biting fashion, 21-19.

The league was short-lived, disbanding in 1904. No Philadelphia teams ever reigned victorious.

The NBL is one of five Philadelphia "firsts" getting the spotlight this month. Its history is being retold at an event at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Saturday, Jan. 24. The others are listed below. All of them, including the NBL "firstival," run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• First balloon flight in North America (1793): The first hot air balloon flight took off from the Walnut Street Prison, now the site of the Philadelphia Athenaeum, and landed in Gloucester County, New Jersey. President George Washington handed Jean Pierre Blanchard , a Frenchman who did not speak English, a letter that could explain his mission to anyone who found him once he landed. A celebration was held Jan. 3 at the Athenaeum, but artifacts and exhibits on the flight are being displayed there all year.

• First folk parade (1901): Now known as the Mummers Parade, the New Year's Day event evolved from a rowdy, often drunken, neighborhood tradition. The city formalized the celebration 125 years ago. A "firstival" event was held Saturday at the Mummers Museum to look back on the parade's history.

• First volunteer fire company (1736): Founded by Benjamin Franklin, the Union Fire Company, nicknamed the "Bucket Brigade," set the standard for citizen-firefighters and public safety around the country. An interactive event is being held Saturday, Jan. 17 at Fireman's Hall Museum, 147 N. 2nd St.

• First public Girl Scout cookie sale (1933): Thin mint lovers can thank Philadelphia for annual Girl Scout cookies sales. The first Girl Scout cookies were sold on North Broad Street to raise money for local children's nurseries. The sale's success led to Girls Scouts replicating it across the country. The Girl Scouts of Eastern PA are hosting a commemorative event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 31, at the PECO Building, 2301 Market St.

The full list of Philadelphia's firsts for the year— and the events celebrating them — can be found on Visit Philadelphia's website.