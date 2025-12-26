More Events:

December 26, 2025

Philadelphia Fishing Show will bring anglers indoors for a winter weekend in Oaks

Fishing gear, hands-on demonstrations and family-friendly attractions will fill the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center Jan. 9-11.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Fishing Expos
Philadelphia Fishing Show Geri DeGennaro/For The Philadelphia Fishing Show

The Philadelphia Fishing Show returns to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks from Friday through Sunday, Jan. 9-11, bringing together anglers, outfitters and fishing culture from across the region for a long weekend indoors.

The annual show spans saltwater and freshwater fishing, with displays of tackle, boats, rods, reels, apparel and marine electronics filling the expo hall. Exhibitors include fishing lodges, charter services, tackle makers and outdoor gear companies, offering a cross-section of the region’s fishing scene.

Now in its seventh year, the Philadelphia Fishing Show spans roughly 75,000 square feet of the expo center floor, with exhibitors and programming covering everything from freshwater fly fishing to offshore saltwater gear. Three seminar rooms host rotating talks throughout the weekend.

Philadelphia Fishing Show 2

Throughout the weekend, short seminars led by local guides and fishing experts focus on techniques, seasonal planning and regional waters, ranging from inshore fishing to offshore trips.

Interactive elements include a trout pond, where visitors can try their hand at fishing on site, and the Hawg Trough, a 5,000-gallon aquarium used for live demonstrations.

Show hours are noon to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 6–12, and free for children 5 and under. Tickets are sold at the door. The event is cash-only, with ATMs available inside the venue. Free parking is available on site.

Philadelphia Fishing Show

Jan. 9-11, 2026
Greater Philadelphia Expo Center
100 Station Ave.
Oaks, PA 19456
$12 for adults; $6 for kids (ages 6-12); Free for kids 5 and under

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Fishing Expos Oaks Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Congress Hall

It's Cape May Wows for the Holidays
Limited - IBEW Giveaway 5

IBEW Local 98 never forgets where it comes from

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

SEPTA to expand late-night service for New Year's Eve celebrations

SEPTA bus Fox Chase

New Year's Eve

A recession pop dance party offers a New Year’s Eve night on a budget in Philly

Underground Arts Party

Marijuana

Smoking 'a few harmless joints' a month can hurt school performance, study says

Weed Use Teens

Holiday

Here's where to recycle your Christmas tree in Philly

Christmas Tree Recycling

Performances

The classic mystery ‘Clue’ hits the stage in Philadelphia this January

CLUE photo for Forrest Theater

Sixers

As NBA trade season begins, four Sixers officially become eligible to be traded

Edwards Watford 12.11.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved