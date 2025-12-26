Philadelphia Fishing Show will bring anglers indoors for a winter weekend in Oaks

The Philadelphia Fishing Show returns to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks from Friday through Sunday, Jan. 9-11, bringing together anglers, outfitters and fishing culture from across the region for a long weekend indoors.

The annual show spans saltwater and freshwater fishing, with displays of tackle, boats, rods, reels, apparel and marine electronics filling the expo hall. Exhibitors include fishing lodges, charter services, tackle makers and outdoor gear companies, offering a cross-section of the region’s fishing scene.

Now in its seventh year, the Philadelphia Fishing Show spans roughly 75,000 square feet of the expo center floor, with exhibitors and programming covering everything from freshwater fly fishing to offshore saltwater gear. Three seminar rooms host rotating talks throughout the weekend.



Throughout the weekend, short seminars led by local guides and fishing experts focus on techniques, seasonal planning and regional waters, ranging from inshore fishing to offshore trips.

Interactive elements include a trout pond, where visitors can try their hand at fishing on site, and the Hawg Trough, a 5,000-gallon aquarium used for live demonstrations.

Show hours are noon to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 6–12, and free for children 5 and under. Tickets are sold at the door. The event is cash-only, with ATMs available inside the venue. Free parking is available on site.

Jan. 9-11, 2026

Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

100 Station Ave.

Oaks, PA 19456

$12 for adults; $6 for kids (ages 6-12); Free for kids 5 and under

