Philly Folk Festival returns in August with Leftover Salmon, Tom Rush and more

The Philadelphia Folk Festival will return to Old Pool Farm in Upper Salford Township from Aug. 14-16, marking its 63rd year.

The three-day event brings a mix of established artists and newer acts across several stages, along with food vendors, workshops and the option to camp on-site.

This year’s main stage performers include Leftover Salmon, Tom Rush, Mary Gauthier, Eddie 9V, Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience, Big Richard, RUNA, Damn Tall Buildings and Kieran Kane & Rayna Gellert. Philadelphia singer-songwriter John Flynn will also perform and serve as the main stage emcee.

A separate concert on Thursday, Aug. 13, will be held for campers, with the lineup to be announced.

In addition to the music, the festival includes hands-on workshops, craft vendors and a designated area for kids called Dulcimer Grove.

Organized by the Philadelphia Folksong Society, the festival draws a mix of first-time visitors and longtime attendees who return each year.

Tickets are on sale now through the festival’s website.

August 14-16

Old Pool Farm

1323 Salford Station Road

Harleysville, PA 19438

Ticket pricing varies

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