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April 10, 2026

Philly Folk Festival returns in August with Leftover Salmon, Tom Rush and more

Expect a full weekend of live music, camping, food vendors and workshops at Old Pool Farm in Upper Salford Township.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Concerts
Leftover Salmon - Philadelphia Folk Festival Photo Credit/Tobin Voggesser

Leftover Salmon is among the headliners at this year’s Philadelphia Folk Festival, returning to Old Pool Farm in August.

The Philadelphia Folk Festival will return to Old Pool Farm in Upper Salford Township from Aug. 14-16, marking its 63rd year.

The three-day event brings a mix of established artists and newer acts across several stages, along with food vendors, workshops and the option to camp on-site.

This year’s main stage performers include Leftover Salmon, Tom Rush, Mary Gauthier, Eddie 9V, Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience, Big Richard, RUNA, Damn Tall Buildings and Kieran Kane & Rayna Gellert. Philadelphia singer-songwriter John Flynn will also perform and serve as the main stage emcee. 

A separate concert on Thursday, Aug. 13, will be held for campers, with the lineup to be announced.

In addition to the music, the festival includes hands-on workshops, craft vendors and a designated area for kids called Dulcimer Grove.

Organized by the Philadelphia Folksong Society, the festival draws a mix of first-time visitors and longtime attendees who return each year.

Tickets are on sale now through the festival’s website.

Philadelphia Folk Festival

August 14-16
Old Pool Farm
1323 Salford Station Road 
Harleysville, PA 19438
Ticket pricing varies

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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