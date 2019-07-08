More News:

July 08, 2019

Philadelphia Foundation letting public decide how to distribute $1 million in grants

The philanthropic organization is marking its 100th year with a campaign to give people a say about which nonprofits will be the recipients

By Emily Rolen
The Philadelphia Foundation has opened voting until July 26 for participants to choose which local nonprofit should receive up to $200,000 in grant money.

In honor of the Philadelphia Foundation turning 100 this year, the organization wants Philadelphians to vote on which nonprofits should receive some extra funds.

Voters can select from 15 pre-determined nonprofits from across the city to receive up to $200,000. The participating organizations are divided among three categories: economic prosperity, the opportunity divide, and community and civic engagement. 

A total of nine grants will be awarded after voting closes on July 26. The top vote-getter in each category will receive $200,000; the second place organizations get $100,000; and the third place finishers receive $33,000. 

Anyone at least 18 years old can vote here. Participants can vote once per day.

The foundation set aside $1 million in discretionary funds so the public can pick winners in an effort to increase visibility for nonprofit work, WHYY reported.

