More News:

April 11, 2022

Woman arrested for bringing loaded gun in carry-on bag at Philadelphia International Airport

TSA officers confiscated the firearm at a security checkpoint

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Guns
PHL woman gun Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

A Philadelphia woman was arrested Thursday for carrying a loaded gun in her handbag as she went through a security checkpoint at Philadelphia International Airport, TSA officials say.

A Philadelphia woman was arrested Thursday for attempting to bring a loaded handgun onto a flight departing from Philadelphia International Airport. 

TSA officers spotted the firearm in the woman's handbag as it was going through the X-ray machine at an airport security checkpoint, the TSA said Monday. The .25 caliber gun was loaded with five bullets, including one in the chamber. 

Police detained the woman before arresting her on a weapons violation. The woman will be issued a federal financial civil penalty, the TSA said. 

Those penalties include fines that total thousands of dollars, depending upon the circumstances. They apply to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits. Travelers with TSA PreCheck can have their privileges revoked if they are caught with a gun.

Firearms can be transported as checked baggage if packed correctly and declared at an airline's ticket counter. Guns must be unloaded, packed in a hard case, locked and stored separately from ammunition. 

"Guns and airplanes don't mix," said Gerardo Spero, the TSA’s federal security director at Philadelphia International Airport. "If you want to bring your gun on a flight, pack it correctly for transport or leave it home."

This was the seventh firearm confiscated this year at Philadelphia International Airport security checkpoints, TSA officials said. Six of them have been loaded. 

Last year, TSA officers nabbed 39 guns at the airport — the highest number over the last five years. Across the country, the TSA obtained nearly 6,000 firearms from passengers' carry-on bags.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Guns Philadelphia Arrests Weapons Airports Philadelphia International Airport Firearms TSA

Videos

Featured

Limited - Brooklyn Bowl Live Music

Party and bowl while your favorite band is on stage
Limited - Plasma Services Group

Plasma Services Group is recruiting donors for diagnostic research

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

Flyers shift to what's next after unsurprising trade deadline
65_Justin_Braun_FlyersvsKnights_KateFrese.jpg

Sponsored

Social drinking vs. a drinking problem
Purchased - Man drinking alone at a bar

Government

City Council urges city, state leaders to declare state of emergency in Kensington
Kensington

Opinion

To improve Philly's maternal and infant mortality rates, a collective approach is needed
Maternal Mortality Philadelphia

History

High school diploma awarded to 101-year-old who was one of the first Black trolley drivers in Philadelphia
High School Grad 101

Arts & Culture

Support women-owned businesses at Ladies Night Out vendor market
Ladies Night Out Ellis Preserve

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved