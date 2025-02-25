For third straight year, Parks & Rec is offering $1,000 bonuses to recruit lifeguards

Philadelphia has already begun recruiting seasonal staff for its city pools, and it's offering a four-figure bonus to those who apply early.

For the third year in a row, Parks & Recreation is promising a $1,000 bonus to lifeguards hired for the upcoming summer. Recruits will receive the money at the end of the season, as long as they work 200 hours and submit a job application by April 15. Those who work the same hours and apply by May 15 will receive a $500 bonus.

The starting pay for lifeguards is $16 per hour but can go up to $18. Free training is available to all candidates, who do not need to live in Philadelphia to apply.

Parks & Recreation began offering the bonuses in 2023, in response to staffing shortages during the summer of 2022. The lack of lifeguards prevented several pools from opening that season; only 50 welcomed visitors. But the city has reported gains since it ramped up recruitment efforts. Parks & Recreation said it hired 353 lifeguards in 2024, compared with the 196 it hired in 2022. It also opened 59 pools last summer — the target was 60, but Vare Recreation Center's pool remained closed as renovations ran through the season.

Prospective lifeguards must complete a two-part screening, which involves a timed event and a swimming and treading sequence. After passing the test, they move onto a required Red Cross certification course. The class is free for job applicants ages 16-24 who commit to working at a city pool, but it costs $110 for those 25 and older who are employed at a Philadelphia pool. All other enrollees pay $175. The certification is valid for two years.

Parks & Recreation is offering training sessions Monday through Friday between now and May to help applicants prepare for the testing. They can book a spot online.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.