Driver in alleged hit-and-run spree last summer facing additional charges

A man who allegedly killed one woman and injured several others in a series of hit-and-runs across Philadelphia and Montgomery County last July is facing additional charges.

Kareem Welton, 41, of Philadelphia, has now been charged with first-degree murder, robbery, robbery of a motor vehicle, attempted robbery of a motor vehicle, accidents involving death or injury and other related offenses, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

The new charges Welton faces include the actions that allegedly occurred in Philly last summer. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office agreed to allow Montgomery County prosecutors to file all charges and take up the entire case.

Welton was arrested and charged last July with attempted murder and aggravated assault in Montgomery County.

Investigators said that Welton first attempted to rob a Jefferson University Hospital public safety officer of her bicycle at around 10:45 p.m. on July 27. He then went to Bambrey Terrace in South Philly, where he allegedly stole a 2014 Chevy Malibu at around midnight.

Welton also kidnapped a 5-year-old Maltese Poodle mix named Legend from the 6100 block of Glenmore Avenue in Southwest Philly, prosecutors said.

He proceeded to Broad Street in Center City, where he allegedly struck a motorcycle and injured two people at around 2:10 a.m. on July 28. At least one of the motorcyclists had to be hospitalized with minor injuries.

Welton fled the scene and continued to South 15th Street, where prosecutors say he drove onto the sidewalk and hit two more people.

One of the pedestrians, identified as 31-year-old Adriana Moreno-Sanchez, had to be taken to Jefferson University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead later that morning. She had just finished a shift at nearby Steak 48 and was walking with a male coworker, police said at the time.

Welton allegedly fled the scene on foot and left the stolen Chevy Malibu at Broad and South streets. Prosecutors said he continued to South 10th Street where he tried to rob another vehicle, before stealing a silver 2012 Nissan Altima from Rittenhouse Street in Germantown.

Investigators said he struck a bicyclist in the area of Umbria and Hermitage streets in Manayunk around 5:30 a.m. The pedestrian had to be taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Welton then drove to Montgomery County, where police received reports of a stolen vehicle traveling along Main Street in Collegeville. The driver was spotted by police traveling at a high speed going across the Perkiomen Bridge. Moments later, police found an injured runner lying in the road after being struck.

Welton allegedly crossed over the lane into oncoming traffic traveling east along Main Street and hit the runner, according to eyewitnesses. Welton then returned to the westbound lane and fled the scene, police said.

He left the stolen vehicle at an ExxonMobil gas station in Trappe and allegedly attempted to steal a bicycle before he was arrested at around 6:30 a.m.

The jogger was identified as 38-year-old Kyle Hilligass, who had to be hospitalized after suffering a broken spine and fractures to his ribs and legs.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY FILES MURDER, OTHER CHARGES AGAINST KAREEM WELTON RELATED TO THE JULY 2021 CRIMINAL SPREE THROUGH... Posted by Montgomery County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

"This defendant’s behavior that night involved numerous crimes, from stealing a dog and stealing multiple cars to killing someone and robbing her of her chef’s coat, to intentionally targeting other individuals with his vehicle," Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said. "Welton’s criminal behavior left many individuals and families traumatized and grieving. We will prosecute all of his crimes together to accurately portray the egregiousness of this crime spree."

Welton was arraigned on Monday and is being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility on a $2 million bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 26.