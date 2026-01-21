More Culture:

January 21, 2026

Philly dining scene collects 13 semifinalist nominations for James Beard Awards

Kalaya received another nomination for Outstanding Restaurant, while Greg Vernick is up for Outstanding Restaurateur and six area chefs received nods in the regional Best Chef category.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
Kalaya James Beard 26 Provided Image/Michael Persico

Thirteen Philadelphia restaurants and chefs were named James Beard Award semifinalists, including Kalaya for Outstanding Restaurant. Kalaya's owner and chef, Chutatip 'Nok' Suntaranon, is pictured above. Other nominees include Greg Vernick for Outstanding Restaurateur, and six area chefs in the Best Chef category.

A few months after three restaurants received Philly's first Michelin stars, the city's dining scene is back in the national spotlight, with 14 nominations on this year's list of James Beard Award semifinalists.

Highly acclaimed Kalaya was named a semifinalist for Outstanding Restaurant on Wednesday, and six chefs from the area – five from the restaurants in the city and one in Cherry Hill – accounted for nearly one-third of the nominees in the Best Chefs: Mid-Atlantic category.

MOREGreg Vernick branches out of Center City with Italian restaurant in Kensington

Greg Vernick, who is opening a new restaurant in Kensington next week, was again shortlisted for a James Beard Award. This time, he's up for Outstanding Restaurateur for his restaurant group Vernick Philadelphia. The award recognizes leaders in the industry who use their establishments as a "vehicle for building community."

Vernick was a semifinalist for Outstanding Chef last year and won the award for Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic in 2017. Vernick Food & Drink in Rittenhouse was also recommended by the Michelin Guide last year.

Kalaya is a semifinalist for Outstanding Restaurant for the second consecutive year. The Southern Thai restaurant specializes in food inspired by the childhood of owner and head chef Chutatip "Nok" Suntaranon, who was James Beard winner for Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic award in 2023 and made TIME100's list of the world's most influential people last year.

Lovers Bar, below the dining area of Michelin Star-winning Friday Saturday Sunday, is a semifinalist for Outstanding Bar for the second year in a row. Paul MacDonald, the curator of the spinning surprise "Carousel" cocktail menu, was on Wine Enthusiast's Future 40 Tastemakers list last summer.

The James Beard Foundation also recognized a couple up-and-comers, listing Amá's head chef Frankie Ramirez in the Emerging Chef category and Olde Kensington's Emmett in Best New Restaurant. Both categories are chosen based on their likelihood to "make significant impact in years to come."

Ramirez, a self-taught chef who immigrated to Philadelphia from Mexico City at age 16, opened Amá early last year in the Fishtown-Kensington area with his wife Veronica. Before ever leading a kitchen of his own, Ramirez worked his way up from a dishwasher to a line cook and executive chef at several Stephen Starr restaurants.

Emmett, which also opened early last year, was named to Esquire's best new restaurants list in December.

The list of James Beard Award finalists will be released March 31 and the ceremony to reveal the winners takes place in Chicago on June 15.

Here's the complete list of the James Beard Award semifinalists from Philly:

Outstanding Restaurant

• Kalaya

Outstanding Bar

• Lovers Bar at Friday Saturday Sunday

Best New Restaurant

 Emmett

Best New Bar

 Almanac

Outstanding Restaurateur

 Greg Vernick, Vernick Food & Drink, Vernick Fish, Vernick Coffee Bar and Emilia (opens Monday)

Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service

• Dan Siro-Cipolloni and David Suro-Piñera, Tequilas and La Jefa

Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic

 Ian Gray, Pietramala
•  Jesse Ito, Royal Sushi & Izakaya
•  Randy Rucker, Little Water
•  Amanda Schulman, Her Place Supper Club
•  Omar Tate and Cybille St. Aude-Tate, Honeysuckle
•  Russ Cowan, Radin's Delicatessen in Cherry Hill

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

•  Justine MacNeil, Fiore

Emerging Chef

 Frankie Ramirez, Amá

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurants Philadelphia James Beard Awards Friday Saturday Sunday Cherry Hill Kalaya

Videos

Featured

Valentines Day Drink Pink Elephant

The Pink Elephant Valentine’s pop-up is back in Rittenhouse
Purchased - Doctor Holding Prostate Cancer Sign

One man’s insights on prostate cancer.

Just In

Must Read

Development

Five-year project begins to widen four-mile stretch of Pa. Turnpike

PA Turnpike

Festivals

Cantina la Martina brings La Tamalada back to Kensington in first Philly event since closure

1 La Tamalada - Photo

Illness

Why do colds cause the sniffles in some people and severe illness in others?

Common Cold Study

Entertainment

Skater says devotion to mental health helped him get back to Olympics

Andrew Heo

Entertainment

A new comedy about family, anger and magical chicken soup is premiering in Philly

Marsha Blovotnick and the Marvelous Magical Chicken Soup

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Jared McCain's brutal return to G League; a trade target to replace him in guard mix

Jared-McCain-Sixers-12.28.25-NBA.jpg

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved