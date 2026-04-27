Philadelphia Orchestra’s happy hour concert brings Spanish-inspired music and cocktails to Marian Anderson Hall

The Philadelphia Orchestra’s “Orchestra After 5” series returns to Marian Anderson Hall with a Spanish-themed night, “Postcards from Spain.”

The concert is set for Thursday, May 14, at 6:30 p.m., with pre-concert activities beginning at 5 p.m. The one-hour performance will feature music inspired by Spain, including works by Bizet, Ravel and de Falla.

The setlist draws on well-known pieces tied to Spanish themes, moving from dramatic to rhythmic to colorful over the course of the hour. Conductor Naomi Woo will lead the performance.

Before the concert, attendees can grab a sangria or Spanish-inspired cocktail and take part in happy hour food and drink specials, a cocktail-making demo, a scavenger hunt and a photo booth. Afterward, attendees can stick around for a talkback with performers scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Tickets and additional details are available through the Philadelphia Orchestra.

Thursday, May 14

Marian Anderson Hall

300 S Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19102

Tickets: $29 - $$72.80

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