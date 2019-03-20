More News:

March 20, 2019

Outfield backdrop at Citizens Bank Park will be missing prominent Holiday Inn this season

Decades-old hotel comes down to make way for Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Development Casinos
Carroll - Citizens Bank Park Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Fans take in a game at Citizens Bank Park.

A familiar part of the scenery at Citizens Bank Park will be conspicuously missing in 2019 as the Philadelphia Phillies start the new season this year.

The Stadium Holiday Inn has stood at Packer Avenue since 1974, long before Citizens Bank Park opened in 2004.

RELATED: Comcast Spectacor plans office tower at sports complex in South Philadelphia

The hotel, visible beyond center field in the photo above, is in the process of being torn down to make way for the Cordish Companies' Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia. The long-delayed project, led by the same developer that built Xfinity Live!, is projected to be completed in 2020.

Initial plans for the casino property aimed to retain the Holiday Inn property as part of the new complex, but Cordish determined that its positioning would have prevented them from constructing a large open casino floor, according to OnTheBandwagon.

The Holiday Inn is now well on its way to fading from the skyline. 

The building would likely have come down sooner had it not been for antennas on the roof that were part of Holiday Inn's contractual agreement with mobile companies to maintain cell service in South Philadelphia. Two large steel poles have since gone up on Darien Street to ensure service remains intact and to allow the hotel's demolition.

Cordish Companies' $700 million casino project is expected to have 1.5 million square feet of gaming, hotel, dining and entertainment along with a new 200-plus room hotel.

Next decade, home run balls will tracked against a much more dazzling panoramic.

Live! Casino PhiladelphiaSource/The Cordish Companies

Rendering of Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia.


Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Development Casinos South Philadelphia Live! Casino Live! Hotel & Casino Stadium District Phillies Citizens Bank Park Cordish Companies

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Angelo Cataldi: Eagles front office, Howie Roseman are 'blowing it this time'
030919HowieRoseman

Controversies

Paralegal: Center City law firm fired me for complaining about sexual harassment, bullying
Veronica Fortunato

Movies

Pizza Brain co-founder Brian James Dwyer's documentary 'Waldo on Weed' headed to Tribeca Film Festival
Brian James Dwyer and Waldo

NCAA Tournament

Pick these 5 first-round NCAA tournament upsets on your bracket
Ja-Morant-Murray-State-031919_USAT

Discussions

Former Eagle, former Flyer to talk health benefits of using THC and CBD
anthology wellness nolibs cbd oil

Wellness

Here's the 2019 ranking of the most (and least) pesticide-covered fruits and vegetables
dirty dozen clean 16 pesticides

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved