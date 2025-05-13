Phillies' Andrew Painter climbs to top-five ranking among MLB prospects

Andrew Painter already came with plenty of hype when he ascended to Triple-A this month as the Phillies’ best pitching prospect in nearly 20 years.

Now, the fireballing right-hander has another label as he prepares to make his second start for the IronPigs later this week.

Painter became a top-five overall prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, which recently updated its top-100 rankings. Painter was previously ranked eighth overall.

All eyes will be on the organization’s most captivating pitching prospect since Cole Hamels, as Painter is expected to take the mound Thursday for Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, the Triple-A affiliate for the Mets.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said on Monday that Painter is expected to throw around five innings and/or 75 pitches, per NBC Sports Philadelphia's Corey Seidman, as the 22-year-old continues his comeback from Tommy John surgery.

The 6-foot-7 Painter, who the Phillies have predicted should be in the majors sometime around July, climbed in MLB Pipleine’s rankings after his final Single-A Clearwater start on May 1 – he allowed three runs in four innings – followed by his next turn on May 8 up in Allentown, when he allowed one hit and fanned five against Red Sox Triple-A affiliate Worcester.



Against Worcester, Painter struck out leadoff hitter and outfielder Roman Anthony, who is MLB Pipeline’s No. 1 overall prospect.

Painter’s entry into the top five puts him in elite company, joining Anthony, Pirates top pitching prospect Bubba Chandler, Padres infielder Leo De Vries, and Diamondbacks infielder Jordan Lawlar.

It’s become a fun intrastate race to see which one of Chandler, the only other pitcher in the top five, and Painter makes it to the big leagues first, although Chandler is the odds-on favorite as the sad-sack Pirates are building toward the future. Chandler has already made seven Triple-A starts this season, toting a 2.25 ERA with 41 strikeouts in 28 innings for Indianapolis.

The Pirates, who last week fired manager Derek Shelton amid a seven-game losing streak, could call up Chandler at any moment while the Phillies have a major decision ahead for when they finally bring Painter to the big leagues.

