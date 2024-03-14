More News:

March 14, 2024

Philly has 6th-largest population decline in U.S., but its suburbs are growing

The city lost residents for a third straight year, according to estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Jeff Tomik
By Jeff Tomik
PhillyVoice Staff
Government Population
Pennsylvania Population Decline Trev Adams/Pexels.com

Philadelphia went from 1,600,684 residents in July 2020 to 1,550,542 last year — a more than 3% drop in population —according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates.

While Philadelphia saw one of the sharpest population declines in the United States from 2022 to 2023, its four neighboring counties each grew, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates released Thursday.

Montgomery (+3,698), Chester (+3,146), Delaware (+847) and Bucks (+427) counties each saw an increase in residents from July 1, 2022 to July 1, 2023 — a rarity in Pennsylvania, where 57 of 67 counties experienced population declines. And no county in the state had a more drastic drop than Philadelphia, which lost 16,294 residents – the sixth-largest numerical population decline in the country, according to the report

Like many cities, the COVID-19 pandemic set off an exodus in Philadelphia, which has had a population decline for three straight years. The city went from 1,600,684 residents in July 2020 to 1,550,542 last year — a more than 3% drop of 50,142 people.

Meanwhile, Chester (+14,954) and Montgomery (+11,744) counties have each grown by more than 1% over that three-year period. 

As far as regions around the country, Texas and Florida saw some of the biggest population gains. So for the Philadelphians that didn't move to the suburbs, maybe they migrated south. 

"Domestic migration patterns are changing, and the impact on counties is especially evident," Lauren Bowers, chief of the Census Bureau's Population Estimates Branch, said in the report. "Areas which experienced high levels of domestic out-migration during the pandemic, such as in the Midwest and Northeast, are now seeing more counties with population growth. Meanwhile, county population growth is slowing down out west, such as in Arizona and Idaho."

Jeff Tomik

Jeff Tomik
PhillyVoice Staff

jefftomik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Government Population Philadelphia U.S. Census Bureau Montgomery County Bucks County Delaware County Chester County

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philadelphia Veterans Memorial

Philadelphia Vietnam Veterans Memorial still needs $50K to repair extensive vandalism sustained last August
Purchased - Business woman smiling while holding phone

Are women leading the charge in securing their financial future?

Just In

Must Read

Education

Kylie Kelce to give final commencement speech at Cabrini before it closes
Kylie Kelce Cabrini commencement

Sponsored

Prevent vision loss: Understand the risks for glaucoma
Purchased - Eye exam, vision and woman patient in optometry clinic for testing, eyesight and optical assessment

Wellness

Insomnia drugs could lead to driving and cooking while sleeping, FDA warns
0301324ZDrugs2.jpg

Shopping

Temple alum expands Philly sports apparel business to include bridal wear
made by taylor nicole philadelphia bridal

Sixers

The Sixers still have a Tobias Harris problem
Tobias Harris 3.13.24

Festivals

Cherry Blossom Festival will bloom in April with events throughout the month
Cherry Blossom Festival 2024 details

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved