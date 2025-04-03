More Culture:

April 03, 2025

Portal lets voters decide on its future home. The options: Stay in LOVE Park or move across the street.

The decision on where to put the sculpture, which connects Philly to European cities via livestream, is expected next week.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
The Portal may stay in LOVE Park after all. The public can vote for it to remain in its current location or move to the City Hall courtyard.

The public will decide the future home of the Portal sculpture, which connects Philadelphia to European cities via livestream.

One option is its current place in LOVE Park. The other is just across the street in the City Hall courtyard. Fans can vote for their preferred spot at voteportals.org. A final decision is expected in the next week.

The Portal only recently came back online after a nearly two-month hiatus. The installation had been closed since February due to vandalism. Surveillance video captured a suspect cutting and removing copper wire from the sculpture in the early morning hours of Feb. 1; he later transported the clipped wire in a trash can with three others. 

Despite the issues, which hadn't occurred at previous Portal locations, the sculpture's stewards pledged to keep it in Philadelphia for at least the next two years, including for the semiquincentennial in 2026. The Portal may move closer to Independence Hall for those celebrations. 

Following a stay in New York, the Portal launched in LOVE Park in October 2024. It connects pedestrians with peers standing in front of their own Portal sculptures in Dublin; Vilnius, Lithuania; and Lublin, Poland, depending on the time of day.

