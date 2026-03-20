More News:

March 20, 2026

Ex-Philadelphia prison guard pleads guilty to pepper-spraying 5 inmates

Prosecutors say the inmates were not posing a threat when Christopher Knight sprayed them.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Prisons
Prison guard guilty Bill Oxford/Unsplash.com

A former prison guard at Philadelphia's Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility pleaded guilty to charges that he pepper-sprayed five subdued inmates over a three-month stretch in 2023.

A former Philadelphia prison guard pleaded guilty Thursday to pepper-spraying five subdued inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Holmesburg in 2023. 

Christopher Knight, 47, of Philadelphia, was charged with civil rights violations and falsifying records stemming from five incidents that occurred over a three-month period. 

MOREDeath of 23-year-old woman in Telford ruled a homicide

The first occurred on Jan. 8, 2023. Knight pepper-sprayed an inmate who was lying face down on the ground with his hands behind his back, federal prosecutors said. Knight also allegedly struck the man while handcuffing him and again after the handcuffs were in place.

Two days later, Knight allegedly pepper-sprayed two more inmates. One was being escorted down the hall by another guard. The other was returning to his cell. Knight continued to pepper-spray the second man after he was handcuffed, investigators said.

On March 20, 2023, Knight allegedly sprayed an inmate who was writing on a piece of paper, and continued after the man laid on the ground in pain. Four days later, Knight sprayed another inmate who was lying face down on the ground, prosecutors said.

Knight also allegedly falsified use-of-force reports by knowingly omitting details of his actions.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 15. He faces a maximum prison sentence of 90 years.

The Philadelphia Department of Prisons did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Prisons Philadelphia Investigations

Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Health Dr. Toyoda

Temple Lung Center sets U.S. record with 179 lung transplants in 2025
Tourism Ireland - Jeanie

Philadelphia’s deep Irish roots make Ireland a meaningful trip for America’s 250th

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

How do gas prices in Pa. and N.J. compare with the rest of the U.S.?

Gas prices PA

Concerts

Roots Picnic 2026 lineup adds Erykah Badu, Brandy, Kehlani alongside Jay-Z

Saturday_RP2025_@faithwinphotos-92.jpg

Health News

As many as 1 in 5 COVID-19 deaths went uncounted during the pandemic's first 2 years, study finds

COVID-19 Deaths Undercount

Food & Drink

Northern Liberties bar aims to be 'trailblazer' on Delaware River

Lucky Duck Main

Sponsored

Temple Health sets transplant record

Limited - Temple Health Dr. Toyoda

NCAA Basketball

Villanova men slip to 8-seed in NCAA Tournament, women a 10-seed

Villanova-basketball-march-madness-mascot_031526

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved