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March 20, 2026

Death of 23-year-old woman in Telford ruled a homicide

Maria Popol was found dead in an apartment on Main Street on Sunday, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office says.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Homicides
Bucks County homicide Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

The death of Maria Popol, 23, in Telford is being investigated by Bucks County prosecutors as a homicide.

The death of a woman whose body was found in a Telford apartment early Sunday morning has been ruled a homicide. 

The woman, identified by police as Maria Popol, had turned 23 on Saturday. Telford police found her body after responding to a report of an unresponsive person on the 100 block of Main Street, Bucks County prosecutors said.

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An autopsy was performed and Popol's death was ruled as suspicious, NBC10 reported.

Popol, whose full name was María Bernarda Popol Guerra, immigrated from Guatemala in 2023 to support her sick parents, her brother, Rolando Popol, told the Inquirer. She last spoke to her family on March 6.

A GoFundMe was set up to raise money to send her body home to her family in Guatemala. Her parents are "devastated and crying out for justice," the fundraiser says.

Investigators have not stated how Popol died or named a suspect.

Anyone with information about Popol's death can contact Bucks County Detectives at (215) 348-6354 or Telford Borough Detectives at (215) 723-6700.

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Homicides Bucks County Crime Telford Police

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