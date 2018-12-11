After August heat wave, Philadelphia schools could return to starting classes after Labor Day

After the first week of school was interrupted by a record-breaking heat wave this year, the School District of Philadelphia Board of Education will vote this week about whether to resume beginning classes after Labor Day.

This year Philadelphia schools started on Aug. 27 in the midst of a stretch of summer days consistently reaching more than 90 degrees – leaving students and teachers sweating inside school buildings, many schools without air conditioning. As a result, the public schools were force to close at 1 p.m. for most of that first week.