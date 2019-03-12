More Culture:

March 12, 2019

Sixers' Joel Embiid names puppy after former GM Sam Hinkie

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Dogs Social Media
011919-JoelEmbiid-USAToday Bill Streicher/USA Today

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts after a score against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center.

Sixers big man Joel Embiid is back in the lineup after missing some time with a sore knee. It looks like part of his rehabilitation involved purchasing a luxury car for his puppy, who happens to have a compound name that's an homage to former GM Sam Hinkie.

RELATED: Former Sixers GM Sam Hinkie offers to lease Bryce Harper his Main Line mansion

Embiid posted a picture of the little goldendoodle on Instagram on Monday night. The pup was seated in a cushioned "Furrari," which we hope has not been urinated upon.

The dog's name, Klaus Hinkie De Paula Embiid, contains references to Embiid's parents' favorite character in "The Vampire Diaries," his girlfriend Anna de Paula and Hinkie, the architect of The Process.

Young Klaus is going to live a very blessed life. The true test of the Hinkie gene will be whether he starts stowing away treats in his Furrari glove compartment and stockpiling protected sticks. 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Dogs Social Media Philadelphia Puppies Sixers Joel Embiid Sam Hinkie

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What should the Eagles do with Nelson Agholor now that they have signed DeSean Jackson?
031219NelsonAgholor

Transportation

Philly-to-Pittsburgh hyperloop gets funding for $2 million feasibility study
07212017_Hyperloop_2_concept.

Food & Drink

Former Yards Brewing Co. site reopens as Craft Hall
craft hall opening

Eagles

Grading the Eagles' first day of (sort of) free agency
031219DeSeanJackson

Discussions

TEDxPenn 2019 features 10 speakers discussing a wide range of topics
microphone

Prevention

Penn Medicine just opened an entire center dedicated to spinal care and back pain
penn medicine spine center

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved