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April 23, 2026

Philadelphia Tango Festival returns Memorial Day weekend with live music, workshops and social dancing

The four-day event will bring international performers, beginner-friendly classes and nightly milongas to Lithuanian Music Hall.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Dance
Live Tango Music at the Lithuanian Music Hall Photo Credit/Steven Thull Photography

Live Tango Music at the Lithuanian Music Hall.

The 14th annual Philadelphia Tango Festival will take place May 22-25 at the Lithuanian Music Hall in Port Richmond, bringing four days of dance, live music and cultural programming to the city.

Organized by the Philadelphia Argentine Tango School, the festival centers on the theme “Conscious Improvisation,” with more than 40 activities including workshops for all levels, lectures, concerts and social dances known as milongas.

Beginners can join a no-partner-required track, while experienced dancers can take part in multi-session workshops and technique-focused classes. Each night will also feature live music, social dancing and performances from visiting artists.

Headlining the festival are internationally known tango couples Octavio Fernandez and Carolina Giannini of Argentina, and Rino Fraina and Graziella Pulvirenti of Italy.

Live music is a key part of the weekend, with performances by Duo Villarreal Crom on Friday and the orchestra Típica Messiez on Saturday, along with additional concerts throughout the festival.

Other programming includes a lecture on tango and gender, plus new workshops on Argentine folkloric dance and music that will lead into a participatory celebration.

An on-site café and vendors selling tango shoes and clothing will be available throughout the weekend.

Registration is open online through May 13, with some activities available at the door. 

Tickets range from about $25 for individual activities to $700 for an all-access pass, with multi-event and single-day options priced in between.

Philadelphia Tango Festival

May 22-25
Lithuanian Music Hall
2715 E Allegheny Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19134
Registration required

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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