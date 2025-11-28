On Stage in December: 'A Christmas Story,' 'Hadestown' and 'Little Women'

Philadelphia theaters are closing out the year strong with Broadway hits, holiday shows and staged retellings of famous books.

For the Christmas lovers, multiple theaters are putting on performances of "A Christmas Carol," plus the Walnut Street Theatre has "A Christmas Story" on its schedule and Philly actor and writer Chris Davis is back with his one-man version of "The Nutcracker."

Anyone looking for a break from the holidays can hit the books with Hedgerow's version of "Little Women" and the Arden's "A Wrinkle in Time." Plus, Quintessence is putting on "The Pirates of Penzance," and 1812 brings back its annual comedy show "This is the Week That Is."

Here are 11 performances coming to local stages in December.

A Christmas Carol

Now-Jan. 4 | Various locations

Multiple Philly-area theaters are staging versions of the Charles Dickens' classic. Catch performances from Lantern Theater Co. from Dec. 13-28, People's Light in Malvern from now until Jan. 4 and "A Sherlock Carol," adding in a twist with a story of Sherlock Holmes, at the Stagecrafters Theater from now until Dec. 14.

Now-Dec. 28 | Hedgerow Theatre Co. | Media, Delaware County

The musical version of Louisa May Alcott's famous book reimagines the stories of Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy in song. The four sisters come of age during the Civil War and navigate love, friendship and loss. Tickets are $35.

Now-Jan. 4 | Quintessence Theatre | 7137 Germantown Ave.

A young pirate plans to marry his true love following his 21st birthday, when believes he's free from his life of servitude. But a twist of fate regarding his birthday throws a wrench in his plans. Tickets are $65.

Now-Jan. 4 | Walnut Street Theatre | 825 Walnut St.

All Ralphie wants for Christmas is a BB gun, but a series of comedic, unfortunate events including turkey-stealing dogs, a frozen flagpole and pink bunny pajamas get in the way. The stage show is a musical version of the 1983 holiday movie. Tickets start at $31.

Nov. 28-Dec. 31 | 1812 Productions | 1714 Delancey Place

The annual political comedy from 1812 Productions is completely improv, so every night brings a new show mocking public figures. This year is the 20th anniversary of the performance. Tickets start at $55.

Nov. 29-Dec. 14 | Inis Nua Theatre Co. | 302 S. Hicks St.

At 4:40 a.m., time stops for everyone in the world except young singles Tom and Sara and a longtime married couple, the Forshaws. While the world remains at a standstill, the four neighbors connect and get to know one another. Tickets are $33.

Dec. 2-7 | Ensemble Arts Philly | 1114 Walnut St.

This award-winning musical is a modern retelling of the Greek myth of Eurydice, a young girl who goes to work in the Underworld, and Orpheus, her lover who comes to save her. The show, which is playing at the Forrest Theater, won eight Tonys and a Grammy. Tickets start at $59.

Dec. 3-Jan. 25 | Arden Theatre Co. | 40 N. 2nd St.

Madeleine L'Engle's famous children's novel is reimagined for the stage, telling the story of siblings Meg and Charles Wallace, their friend Calvin and three witches who help the children travel through time and space. Tickets start at $40.

Dec. 5-14 | Playhouse West Philadelphia | 1218 Wallace St.

In modern-day Brooklyn, Nina's estranged father, a former activist and Black Panther, reappears in her life. Throughout the show, the father and daughter unpack grief, betrayal and the lingering impact of political opposition. Tickets start at $15.

Dec. 9-Jan. 5 | The Drake | 302 S. Hicks St.

Chris Davis, a Philadelphia actor and writer, performs his annual performance that condenses the ensemble-cast Christmas ballet into a one-man show. Davis plays the titular character, as well as the mouse king, sugar plum fairy and Clara. Tickets start at $18.

Dec. 12-21 | Theatre in the X | 1340 S. 13th St.

In North Philadelphia during the 1950s, a Christmas-loving young girl named Amy finds a man in the snow outside her home. The characters later examine their beliefs as the stranger, named J.C., is later revealed as Jesus. Tickets are pay what you can.