Fiber Craft Holiday Market returns to South Philly with 50+ vendors on Dec. 6

The free event at the Bok Building features handmade goods, textile art, indie yarn dyers and a tattoo pop-up.

Fiber Craft Holiday Market Steve Boyle/For Weaver House

The Fiber Craft Holiday Market is back for its third year at the Bok Building on Saturday, Dec. 6, bringing together more than 50 vendors who work in yarn, textiles and handmade crafts. The market showcases the region’s fiber-arts community with indie-dyed yarn, spinning fiber, textile wearables, jewelry, craft kits and finished pieces.

Visitors can explore two floors of vendors inside the former vocational school, now home to artist studios and small businesses. Tattoo artist @3rdpancake will also return for an on-site activation.

The event is free and open to everyone. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with entry on the first and second floors of the Bok Building, located on Dudley Street.

A full list of participating vendors is available at weaverhouseco.com.

Fiber Craft Holiday Market

Saturday, Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Bok Building
821 Dudley St.
Philadelphia, PA 19148
Free to attend

