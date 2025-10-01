On stage in October: 'SIX,' 'Dracula' and a 'Million Dollar Quartet' jukebox show

October is a month for singing, laughing and toe-tapping at theaters in the Philly area.

From now through November, audiences can croon along to musical retellings of the six wives of Henry VIII. Plus, the Walnut Street Theatre has the stage version of the spontaneous recording session from Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Presley that turned into the famous "Million Dollar Quartet" album.

If laughs are more your thing, Inis Nua is putting on an Edinburgh Fringe Festival favorite about a football fan who takes his celebration a little too far after a semifinal win. Later in the month, Hedgerow has a dark comedy about two caregivers attempting to cash in after their patient dies and a humorous version of "Dracula" featuring a number of pop culture references.

Here are 11 shows in the area to catch in October:

Now-Oct. 5 | Ensemble Arts Philly | 240 S. Broad St.

In this European-history-meets-Spice-Girls musical, the story of King Henry VIII is retold by his six wives. The witty, girl-power pop numbers give new life to the tale of two divorces, two beheadings, one death and the sole survivor. Tickets start at $39.

Now-Nov. 2 | Walnut Street Theatre | 825 Walnut St.

This Tony Award-winning musical brings "Million Dollar Quartet," the famous album from Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Presley, to the stage. Inspired by the true story, the show reimagines the spontaneous recording session and how the artists were brought together. Tickets start at $31.

Oct. 3-11 | Masquerade Theatre | Riverside, New Jersey

Adult siblings Vanya and Sonia still live in their family home in Bucks County with their fortune-telling maid. But their lives are launched into upheaval after they're visited for the weekend by their movie-star sister, Masha, and her new fling, Spike. Tickets are $20.

Oct. 7-26 | Relic Theatre Co. | 20 N. American St.

In 18th-century Germany, a group of teenagers struggle with their newfound sexuality in the wake of puberty, while simultaneously suffering the consequences of adults who don't share necessary information. The musical, which is based on a play from the period of the same name, covers themes such as women's reproductive rights, mental health and the struggles of young people. Tickets are $40.

Oct. 8-26 | Inis Nua Theatre Co. | 1214 Sansom St.

Billy is part of a raucous crowd that's celebrating England's success in the Euro Championship, and he goes viral for his creative use of a flare. When he and his best friend fall in with a rougher crowd, they learn that the streets can be much more vicious than the stands in this humorous show. Tickets are $33.

Oct. 8-Nov. 2 | Quintessence Theatre | 7137 Germantown Ave.

During the Harlem Renaissance in 1927, a group of writers and artists including Wallace Thurman, Zora Neale Hurston and Langston Hughes created a quarterly magazine called "FIRE!!" This original show brings that idea to the stage, weaving together the lives of these prominent figures. Tickets are $55.

Oct. 15-Nov. 1 | Curio Theatre Co. | 815 S. 48th St.

This gender-bent retelling of the classic vampire tale is filled with "anything goes" pop-culture references. The 90-minute show is recommended for ages 13 and up due to mature humor. Tickets are $30.

Oct. 15-Nov. 2 | Hedgerow Theatre Co. | Media, Delaware County

Two broke caregivers, Francis and Loretta, get wrapped up in a scandal when one of their patients, Davey, dies after they make a routine visit to his home. As they create a scheme to cash in on a horse racing bet that Davey made before he died, they're struck with their own consciences in this dark comedy. Tickets are $35.

Oct. 17-26 | Fever Dream Repertory | 1714 Delancey St.

When Hilda seeks out a medium after grappling with loss, she finds Linda, who is able to speak with the dead in the "thin place" — the fragile spot between this world and the next. The two become friends as Hilda seeks answers from the world beyond. Tickets are $25.

Oct. 21-Nov. 2 | Ensemble Arts Philly | 240 S. Broad St.

Teenager Kimberly struggles with a rare disorder that causes her to age four times faster than normal. At the same time, she juggles family dysfunction, her first crush and her ever-optimistic nature in the face of misfortune in this musical, which won five Tonys, at the Academy of Music. Tickets start at $30.

Oct. 22-Nov. 2 | Azuka Theatre | 1700 Sansom St.

In a mix of tap numbers, live music and storytelling, Khalil Munir tells his story of overcoming the odds and growing up in Philadelphia after he was born weighing 1 pound, 4 ounces. The show dives into how art can change lives, as Munir went from a dyslexia diagnosis to becoming an educator and author. Tickets are pay what you can.