Philly’s OURfest to celebrate LGBTQ+ pride and resilience on National Coming Out Day

Philadelphia’s Gayborhood will come alive with music, art and community when OURfest: National Coming Out Day Festival returns on Sunday, Oct. 12.

Presented by Philly Pride 365, the Our Uniting Resilience Festival honors National Coming Out Day, a time to celebrate authenticity and visibility, with a full day of activities rooted in joy and solidarity.

The festival features live entertainment, drag and dance performances, DJs, local artists, small businesses and community organizations, taking over blocks from 13th and Walnut to 13th and Pine streets. Additional closures will create a safe, walkable space for attendees to explore.

This year’s theme, “Out Loud, Out Front: Power, Protection & Pride,” calls for collective strength in the face of rising anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and cultural challenges. Organizers describe OURfest as a celebration where joy becomes protest and community becomes protection.

Festival-goers can enjoy beer gardens, food trucks, interactive art, wellness and sober spaces, family-friendly activities and cultural exhibits highlighting LGBTQ+ history and advocacy. The event is free to attend and open to all, with food, drinks and shopping pay-as-you-go.

OURfest continues Philadelphia’s proud legacy as a leader in LGBTQ+ visibility and activism, reminding all who attend that coming out, gathering together and celebrating identity remain powerful acts of resilience.

Sunday, Oct. 12 rom 12-6 p.m.

Gayborhood

13th & Walnut to 13th & Pine streets

Pay-as-you-go

