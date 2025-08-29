On Stage in September: 'Oedipus in Seattle,' 'Falsettos' and the Philadelphia Fringe Festival

Artists, actors and performers are hitting the ground running in September with new works and old favorites at theaters across the region.

The month starts with the Philadelphia Fringe Festival, which features more than 300 original plays, musicals and dance performances — we've added a few to watch below. While other theaters have their own thing going on, including a production of "Falsettos" at the Arden and a one-woman show about life's third act at People's Light in Malvern.

Here are 10 performances coming to Philly stages in September.

Sept. 4-7 | Philadelphia Fringe Festival | Glenside, Montgomery County

Arcadia alum Christina Healey brings her original musical back to her roots as part of the Philadelphia Fringe Festival. As the Rise and Grind coffee shop in small town America is on the brink of closure, a local team bands together to save it with the help of a new mystery man named Ezra. Tickets are $25.

Sept. 4-Oct. 5 | Lantern Theater Co. | 923 Ludlow St.

In the production by Tom Stoppard, an actor named Max stars in a play written by his co-star's husband. But in a darkly comedic twist, said playwright is having an affair with Max's wife. Tickets start at $31.

Sept. 5-21 | South Camden Theatre Co. | Camden

A farm owner and her best friend, an undocumented immigrant from Mexico, struggle to stay afloat when their small town is divided by America's immigration conflict in this play by Sharyn Rothstein. Show creators call it a moving drama with both humor and heartache. Tickets are $25 or $5 for Camden residents.

Sundays, Sept. 7-21 | Philadelphia Fringe Festival | 1608 Ridge Ave.

In this one-woman show, a college student rides the "Mental Health Rollercoaster," encountering psychologists, game show hosts and odd infomercials. The play attempts to highlight disparities and stigmas around mental health treatment, particularly for people of color. Tickets are $25.

Sept. 12-28 | Philadelphia Fringe Festival | 40 N. 2nd St.

For their father's 80th birthday, three sisters gather in Bogotá, Colombia, and find an unexpected guest. This bilingual comedic show merges humor with magical realism to explore the ins and outs of intimate relationships. Tickets start at $39.

Weekends, Sept. 12-28 | Old Academy Players | 3544 Indian Queen Lane

Three sister reunite at the grandfather's home in Mississippi after one shoots her abusive husband. As they cope in the aftermath, they also address their dysfunctional childhood and how that's played into their lives. Tickets are $25.

Sept. 17-Oct. 19 | People's Light | Chester County

Theater artist Kathryn Grody explores life in its third and final act at age 78 in this production. As a mother, actor, wife, grandmother, friend and influencer, her humorous one-woman show unpacks the challenges of growing old. Tickets start at $54.

Sept. 19-Oct. 5 | Philadelphia Theatre Co. | 480 S. Broad St.

In the small town of Cranberry, New York, Kenneth spends his days working at a used bookstore and his nights at a tiki bar with his best friend. But when the store closes suddenly, he's stuck having to navigate what comes next. Tickets start at $35.

Sept. 24-Oct. 5 | Theatre Horizon | Norristown, Montgomery County

In a mashup of "Oedipus Rex," the famous Greek tragedy, and Nora Ephron's cult favorite film, "Sleepless in Seattle," This play follows two people destined to be together. The cast rotates every night, making each performance unique. Tickets start at $35.

Sept. 25-Oct. 26 | Arden Theatre Co. | 40 N. 2nd St.

This musical set at the start of the AIDS crisis follows Marvin after he leaves his wife and son to be with his lover. Along the way, the characters form new bonds and redefine the idea of family through baseball games, bar mitzvahs and other unexpected turns. Tickets start at $32.