Union's season ends in playoff shutout from Matt Freese, NYCFC

The Union’s Supporters’ Shield-winning season, featuring perhaps its best roster in 16 years, could not prevail at home against the road warriors of New York City FC. A 27th-minute goal from Maxi Morales, combined with heroics from goalkeeper Matt Freese, propelled the New York-based side into the MLS Cup Playoffs' Eastern Conference Final.

How did it happen?

A former Union homegrown and a NYCFC legend were the difference, simply put. Despite missing key members of their squad, New York City got it done on the road, knocking out the Supporters’ Shield winners in their own building. Losing at home is not something usually associated with Philadelphia, which had only one loss and four draws at Subaru Park during the regular season.

However, the legendary Maxi Morales made his mark yet again. He cemented his status as a boogeyman for Philadelphia, having now scored in three different series against the Union (2021, 2022, and 2025). The 38-year-old netted his fourth goal against the Union for the game-winner, delivering exactly the moment of free-flowing, champagne-style soccer that NYCFC needed, calmly slotting the ball past Andre Blake in the 27th minute.

On the other side of the equation, former Union homegrown Matt Freese played what could be the match of his life, further cementing his status as the number one goalkeeper for the United States with the World Cup on the horizon. He made five crucial saves on the night, none bigger than the one in the 92nd minute, when he parried a long-range shot from mid-season reinforcement and attacking threat Milan Iloski.

Philadelphia had its chances, but New York City capitalized on the one that mattered—the winner. Frankie Westfield, who came on in the 60th minute, had perhaps the second-best opportunity of the match. The young homegrown found himself just yards away from pushing the equalizer across the line in the 74th minute, only for Freese to continue his role as spoiler at his former home.

That’s a wrap, the season is over? What now?

In a season where the Union shocked the league by winning the Supporters’ Shield, despite a head coaching change and a squad refresh following the departures of Daniel Gazdag and Jack McGlynn, more questions remain than answers.

First, and likely most important, the MLS investigation into Ernst Tanner continues. It raises the possibility that the architect behind many years of successful Union soccer may no longer be part of the equation or the long-term plan to sustain success for a team that operates with one of the lowest payrolls in the league.

Additionally, Union legend and longtime captain Alejandro Bedoya is without a contract for the 2026 season, potentially ending his Philadelphia tenure with 315 career appearances for the Boys in Blue. He is not the only one with an uncertain future. Mikael Uhre, who joined the club as its record signing in January 2022, is also without a contract for 2026, and he will almost certainly draw more suitors than the 38-year-old Bedoya.

Other players facing uncertainty are those with club options for next season, leaving all decision-making power with the Union. These include Indiana Vassilev, Oliver Semmle, who spent most of the year on loan, and, perhaps most importantly, Tai Baribo, who as a goal scorer, could command meaningful interest elsewhere.

In the coming week, the Union will hold its end-of-season press conference, likely outlining the club’s next steps and offering the first hints of what the offseason may look like before the team returns from its three-month break ahead of the 2026 season.

