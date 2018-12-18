More News:

December 18, 2018

Philly woman's death in Bronx from butt injections ruled homicide

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Cosmetic Surgery
Leslie Ayala Source/Jason Lloyd Funeral Home

Leslie Ayala, 48, died after receiving a butt enhancement procedure in the Bronx on June 17, 2018.

The death of a Philadelphia woman who received a butt injection from an unlicensed provider in the Bronx this past summer has been ruled a homicide, prosecutors said.

Leslie Ayala, 48, died in June after undergoing the risky cosmetic procedure at a friend's home on Seward Avenue in that borough's Castle Hill neighborhood, according to The New York Daily News.

While recovering from the injection, Ayala went into cardiac arrest. She was rushed to Jacobi Hospital but did not survive.

The city medical examiner determined Ayala died of “systemic silicone embolism syndrome due to cosmetic silicone injections of buttocks and thighs.”

Dangerous black market procedures to enhance the breasts and buttocks have proven deadly over the past several years.

In Feb. 2011, a then-20-year-old British dancer flew to Philadelphia to received liquid silicone injections from Padge-Victoria Windslowe, the 46-year-old woman who became infamously known as the Black Madam. Windslowe, who had been performing the procedure illegally since 1995, eventually was sentenced to 10-20 years in prison in 2015.

Buttocks enhancement procedures have skyrocketed in recent years, tempting many to avoid the fees of certified physicians in favor of black market providers, who often charge just a few thousand dollars. Fat grafting and silicone implants, the preferred methods recommended by certified providers, can cost $20,000 or more.

Injectable silicone presents a wide range of short- and long-term complications, from heightened risk of stroke to inflammatory responses as silicone oil migrates to other parts of the body.

In addition to warnings from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, public figures including rapper Cardi B have urged fans to avoid getting cosmetic procedures done by unlicensed black market providers.

Prosecutors have not yet identified or announced charges against the provider of Ayala's injections.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Crime Cosmetic Surgery Bronx Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

Carter Hart is ready for his Flyers debut — 'Tuesday night will be really special for me'
0918_Carter_Hart_USAT

Prevention

Here's how to avoid getting sick during your holiday flight
Airplane_interior_unsplash

Entertainment

Play games and be merry: Board games that won't grow resentment
Carroll - Thirsty Dice Cafe

Eagles

Another December to remember? How the Eagles can make the playoffs
121618_Foles-throw_usat

Holiday

15+ places to party on New Year's Eve in Philly
Champagne on New Year's Eve

Investigations

Food safety violations unearthed at Citizens Bank Park, the Linc and Wells Fargo Center
citizens bank park food

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 121018 - 241-S-6th-Street_1807

FOR SALE | Independence Place. 2 bedroom, 2 bath with balcony on Washington Square. 1,387 SF. $899,900.
Allan Domb - 121018 - 223-W-RittenhouseSq-818

FOR SALE | The Dorchester. Designer appointed 1 bedroom with balcony on Rittenhouse Square. 609 SF. $299,900.
Listed by

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved