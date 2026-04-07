Philadelphia Zoo kicks off spring with new topiaries and guided tours

Spring at the Philadelphia Zoo brings more than just active animals.

This year, the zoo is adding new garden-focused programming this season, with new topiary displays, guided tours and a staggered bloom schedule across the 42-acre grounds.

“ZooTopiaries: Nature’s Sculptures” opens April 18 with three new designs: a bald eagle tied to America 250 celebrations, a Galápagos tortoise and a bear with its cub connected to the zoo’s upcoming Bear Country exhibit. Each is built from thousands of plants and included with regular admission.

For visitors who want more context than a walk-through, the zoo is offering guided garden tours on Tuesdays and Saturdays through May 31. The hour-long tours are led by docents and focus on the plants, the history of the grounds and how the landscape supports wildlife. Tickets cost an additional $8 to $10.

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Spring is when blooms peak across the zoo’s grounds. Magnolias bloom in early April, followed by cherry blossoms in mid- to late April and crabapples into May.

The zoo has also updated several garden areas in partnership with the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, with new plantings designed to support pollinators and native species.

Across the property, there are more than 500 plant species, 1,500 trees and dozens of landscaped beds.

Zoo admission is required. Garden tours cost extra and are weather dependent.

Open April 18

Garden tours run through May 31 (Tuesdays and Saturdays)

Philadelphia Zoo

3400 Girard Ave.,

Philadelphia, PA 19104

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.