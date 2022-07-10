Kyle Schwarber named to 2022 National League All-Star team

The Phillies will have not one, but two All-Star Game selections in 2022 (for now). Bryce Harper was elected via the fan vote as the starting National League designated hitter, but won't play due to injury. It was announced on Sunday that outfielder Kyle Schwarber will also be representing the NL in the Midsummer Classic:

Schwarber had struggled to begin his Philadelphia tenure before the calendar turned to June. "June Schwarber" went wild at the plate, winning National League Player of the Month. That hasn't stopped yet in July. Schwarber went yard in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals, giving him a league-leading 28 home runs. Schwarber's career high in homers is 38 back in 2019 with the Cubs. This is Schwarber's second All-Star team, having made it last year with the Nationals.

Much deserving. He's going to crush it in the Home Run Derby (not officially, but you would have to assume...).



Additionally, some Phillies fans may be a bit angry that Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola were left off the NL squad:

Wheeler is fifth in ERA and seventh in strikeouts in the NL. Nola is 14th in ERA and third in Ks.

I have a feeling that Wheeler's name will get added sooner rather than later when injuries (or dudes simply not wanting to play) take hold and force some replacements to be called upon.

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game will be played on Tuesday, July 19 in Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium.

