Phillies are 2024 NL East champions

No more messing around.

The Phillies ended all doubt Monday night after pummeling the Cubs, 6-2, winning the NL East division crown in front of their home fans.

The victory officially ends a streak of six consecutive NL East wins for the Braves, who will be fighting the Mets for a Wild card spot later this week. It was the third fastest clinch in team history, coming after Game 157. Philadelphia had a few chances to make it official in Queens against the Mets last weekend, but it seemed more fitting that a team known for dominating at home, to win it at home.

It's their first division title since 2011 — back when Chase Utley, Jimmy Rollins and Ryan Howard were roaming the Citizens Bank Park dirt. It's their third consecutive postseason berth — the last two were of the Wild card variety. The only two other times the Phils have had that much sustained success (at least three playoff appearances in a row) was from 1976-78 and 2008-11.

After they mop the alcohol soaked floors in the Phillies clubhouse, the team will wake up with two more games left against the Cubs and more work to do. With their win, and the Brewers sitting idle Monday, the Phillies' magic number to clinch the 2-seed in the National League and a bye into the NLDS is two. That means that if Milwaukee loses to Pittsburgh tomorrow and the Phillies win again, they'll clinch. It also means two wins, regardless of the Brewers' performance (or two Milwaukee losses) puts them in that valuable two slot.

The Dodgers have a half game lead on the Phillies for the best record (and 1-seed), and also had the night off Monday. Philly owns the tiebreaker against both teams, so as long as they finish with the same record they'll get the advantage.

The party on Pattison Ave started in the second inning, when J.T. Realmuto fired his 14th homer over the centerfield wall, putting the Phillies ahead 2-0, a lead they wouldn't squander.

A Kyle Schwarber home run and Nick Castellanos RBI single would pad the line score — along with a heads up run scored by Bryce Harper on an error — for starter Aaron Nola, who pitch six excellent inning before things got messy in the seventh. He left the bases loaded and was credited for allowing for two runs, along with seven strikeouts. Interestingly, Nola started and won each of the Phillies' last two postseason berth clinchers.

We'll see how many starters get the day off on Tuesday, as manager Rob Thomson will have to weigh chasing the 2-seed and letting any potential hangovers his players may have sustained dissipate.

