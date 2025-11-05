More Sports:

November 05, 2025

Phillies release 2026 spring training schedule, will play Canada ahead of WBC

The Phillies' next spring schedule begins Feb. 21 against the Blue Jays and will include an exhibition against Canada ahead of the World Baseball Classic.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Trea-Turner-2025-Spring-Training-Phillies.jpg Kim Klement Neitzel/Imagn Images

Trea Turner will be back in Clearwater for Phillies spring training next year, but who else will be?

The Phillies released their 2026 spring training schedule on Wednesday. 

They'll begin their run of Grapefruit League exhibitions on Saturday, Feb. 21 against the Blue Jays on the road, then play their first spring home game in Clearwater the next day Sunday, Feb. 22 against the Pirates. 

Also on the schedule is a home exhibition against Canada at BayCare Ballpark on Wednesday, March 4, just ahead of the start of the World Baseball Classic that will overlap with spring training. 

Check out the schedule in full below:

It could be a different kind of spring for the Phillies in a few months. 

They disappointed in the postseason once again, the Bryce Harper-led core will be another year older, there's fear of a major departure with Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto, Ranger Suárez, and Harrison Bader all becoming free agents, and uncertainty about whether any of the top prospects like Justin Crawford or Aidan Miller will be major-league ready. 

They're at a crossroads, and with only growing impatience from fans. 

But February will mark the start of where the club goes next ahead of the next Opening Day on March 26.

