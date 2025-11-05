Phillies release 2026 spring training schedule, will play Canada ahead of WBC

The Phillies released their 2026 spring training schedule on Wednesday.

They'll begin their run of Grapefruit League exhibitions on Saturday, Feb. 21 against the Blue Jays on the road, then play their first spring home game in Clearwater the next day Sunday, Feb. 22 against the Pirates.

Also on the schedule is a home exhibition against Canada at BayCare Ballpark on Wednesday, March 4, just ahead of the start of the World Baseball Classic that will overlap with spring training.

Check out the schedule in full below:

It could be a different kind of spring for the Phillies in a few months.

They disappointed in the postseason once again, the Bryce Harper-led core will be another year older, there's fear of a major departure with Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto, Ranger Suárez, and Harrison Bader all becoming free agents, and uncertainty about whether any of the top prospects like Justin Crawford or Aidan Miller will be major-league ready.

They're at a crossroads, and with only growing impatience from fans.

But February will mark the start of where the club goes next ahead of the next Opening Day on March 26.

