More Sports:

June 18, 2026

Phils OF Adolis Garcia officially done for season, LHP Tanner Banks demoted

The Phillies made moves Thursday, including rightfielder Adolis García undergoing season-ending surgery and reliever Tanner Banks being optioned to Lehigh Valley.

JMosher-V1.jpg
By Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Adolis-Garcia-Phillies-spring_031826 Sam Navarro/Imagn Images

Phillies outfielder Adolis Garcia is out for the rest of the season and probably played his last game for the Phils.

There will be no 2026 return for injured Phillies rightfielder Adolis García, who probably played his last game as a Phillie last week against the Blue Jays.

The team announced Thursday that García, who injured his right latissimus dorsi muscle in Toronto, underwent season-ending surgery Wednesday and is expected to need six to eight months for a full recovery. He originally went on the 60-day IL with some hope that he might return before the end of the season.

  

Although the Phillies said García is "expected to be ready" for the start of the 2027 season, that likely won't be in Philadelphia, where he was on a one-year deal.

The Phillies, who are also paying former rightfielder Nick Castellanos nearly $20 million not to play for them this season, should have some salary clear up to find a better outfield solution in 2027 after years of looking for cost-efficient veteran labor in one or more spots in their outfield.

They had hoped García would end the streak of underperforming corner outfielders, but he instead ended up with the worst slash line of his career – .195/.270/.329 with just seven homers and 21 RBI. They called up prospect Gabriel Rincones Jr. and traded for Derek Hill to help replace García but are likely to upgrade again at the trade deadline.

On the subject of under-performers, the Phillies also on Thursday demoted left reliever Tanner Banks, one of their bullpen's few bright spots in 2025 who couldn't carry that success into this season. Banks had pitched to a 5.86 ERA in 27.2 innings with a 1.91 WHIP after posting a 3.07 ERA and 1.01 WHIP last season in 67.1 innings.

Banks became the second Phillies pitcher to be demoted in a 24-hour span, as the team optioned struggling rookie starter Andrew Painter to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday night after the Marlins became the latest team to chase him early.

To fill the two spots, the Phillies brought up two right-handers from Lehigh Valley, though it's unclear who will take Painter's spot in the rotation.


Johnson in 27 innings at Triple A has a 1.33 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with a 13.3 K/9 rate. Wilson has a 6.63 ERA in 12 starts with the IronPigs. 

The Phillies begin a three-game series against the Mets tonight at Citizens Bank Park. They won't need a replacement for Painter until next week, when they're on the road against the Nationals.

SIGN UP HERE to receive PhillyVoice's Sports newsletters.

Follow Geoff on Twitter/X: @geoffpmosher

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

JMosher-V1.jpg

Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff

mosher@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Tanner Banks Adolis Garcia

Featured

Cross Estate - Back side of entrance

7 secret destinations to explore in NJ
Crowds at Wiggins Park

Free World Cup fan festival with match screenings, live music and food is coming to Camden

Just In

Must Read

Business

Facing checkered past

World Cafe Live

Sponsored

6/25-27: Free World Cup fan festival

Crowds at Wiggins Park

Children's Health

More teens are getting hospitalized for trying to get high on Benadryl, poison control warns

Benadryl Challenge Medication

Recreation

New Fika Fan Lounge in Fashion District offers free indoor space for tourists and shoppers to chill out

fika lounge fashion district

Festivals

Fishtown Beer Festival returns June 20 with 20-plus breweries pouring under the El

Fishtown Beer Fest Courtesy of Evil Genius Beer Company (19).jpg

Phillies

MLB trade rumors: Looking at some early OF targets, fits for Phillies

Phillies-Byron-Buxton-trade_011926

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved