Phils OF Adolis Garcia officially done for season, LHP Tanner Banks demoted

There will be no 2026 return for injured Phillies rightfielder Adolis García, who probably played his last game as a Phillie last week against the Blue Jays.

The team announced Thursday that García, who injured his right latissimus dorsi muscle in Toronto, underwent season-ending surgery Wednesday and is expected to need six to eight months for a full recovery. He originally went on the 60-day IL with some hope that he might return before the end of the season.

Medical update on Adolis García pic.twitter.com/8nLXaShlCW — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 18, 2026

Although the Phillies said García is "expected to be ready" for the start of the 2027 season, that likely won't be in Philadelphia, where he was on a one-year deal.

The Phillies, who are also paying former rightfielder Nick Castellanos nearly $20 million not to play for them this season, should have some salary clear up to find a better outfield solution in 2027 after years of looking for cost-efficient veteran labor in one or more spots in their outfield.

They had hoped García would end the streak of underperforming corner outfielders, but he instead ended up with the worst slash line of his career – .195/.270/.329 with just seven homers and 21 RBI. They called up prospect Gabriel Rincones Jr. and traded for Derek Hill to help replace García but are likely to upgrade again at the trade deadline.

On the subject of under-performers, the Phillies also on Thursday demoted left reliever Tanner Banks, one of their bullpen's few bright spots in 2025 who couldn't carry that success into this season. Banks had pitched to a 5.86 ERA in 27.2 innings with a 1.91 WHIP after posting a 3.07 ERA and 1.01 WHIP last season in 67.1 innings.

Banks became the second Phillies pitcher to be demoted in a 24-hour span, as the team optioned struggling rookie starter Andrew Painter to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday night after the Marlins became the latest team to chase him early.

To fill the two spots, the Phillies brought up two right-handers from Lehigh Valley, though it's unclear who will take Painter's spot in the rotation.

Prior to tonight’s game against the New York Mets, the Phillies recalled RHP Seth Johnson and selected the contract of RHP Bryse Wilson, both from Lehigh Valley (AAA). To make room on the 26-man roster, LHP Tanner Banks was optioned to Lehigh Valley. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 18, 2026

Johnson in 27 innings at Triple A has a 1.33 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with a 13.3 K/9 rate. Wilson has a 6.63 ERA in 12 starts with the IronPigs.

The Phillies begin a three-game series against the Mets tonight at Citizens Bank Park. They won't need a replacement for Painter until next week, when they're on the road against the Nationals.

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