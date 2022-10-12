More Sports:

October 12, 2022

Playoff weather: Will there be a rain delay between Phillies and Braves?

By Evan Macy
Matt_Vierling_Phillies_Blue_Jays_092022_KateFrese53.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 20: A photo from the Philadelphia Phillies game against the Toronto Blue Jays on September 20, 2022 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. (Photo by Kate Frese/PhillyVoice)

Phillies fans — oddly — have an affinity for rain delays. After all, it was a rain-postponed Game 5 that would eventually lead to their 2008 World Series title.

With the squad finally back in the postseason for the first time since 2011, things could not be going better. A two-game sweep over the Cardinals followed by a Game 1 win over the Braves has things looking good. Zack Wheeler is set to take the mound this afternoon in Atlanta for Game 2, but the weather may have other plans:

According to weather.com, there is about a 98% chance of rain (thunderstorms) at 3 p.m. that will drop to 90% at 4 p.m., and 67% at 5 p.m., with a slight drop in the likelihood as the evening goes on. First pitch is scheduled for 4:35 p.m.

With an open day on the calendar for travel on Thursday, the teams can make things up before hopping on a flight when the series shifts to Philadelphia, but the real issue will be if they do attempt to get the game in and there's a long delay to deal with. Wheeler is the Phils' ace, and tossed six-plus scoreless innings in St. Louis. The team desperately wants to avoid squandering his start.

The weather forecast will become more vivid and clear as game time approaches, but don't be surprised if Mother Nature messes with the Phillies' momentum today.

