Playoff weather: Will there be a rain delay between Phillies and Braves?

October 12, 2022
Phillies fans — oddly — have an affinity for rain delays. After all, it was a rain-postponed Game 5 that would eventually lead to their 2008 World Series title.
With the squad finally back in the postseason for the first time since 2011, things could not be going better. A two-game sweep over the Cardinals followed by a Game 1 win over the Braves has things looking good. Zack Wheeler is set to take the mound this afternoon in Atlanta for Game 2, but the weather may have other plans:
Think it might be tough to get the Phillies game in this afternoon but we'll see, I had my doubts with the Nats series too and we somehow got through pic.twitter.com/T2XKAos9D4— Steve Silver (@SteveTSRA) October 12, 2022
With an open day on the calendar for travel on Thursday, the teams can make things up before hopping on a flight when the series shifts to Philadelphia, but the real issue will be if they do attempt to get the game in and there's a long delay to deal with. Wheeler is the Phils' ace, and tossed six-plus scoreless innings in St. Louis. The team desperately wants to avoid squandering his start.
The weather forecast will become more vivid and clear as game time approaches, but don't be surprised if Mother Nature messes with the Phillies' momentum today.
