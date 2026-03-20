Phillies starting rotation is revealed, with a surprise

The Phillies' starting rotation has been revealed, and some of it might surprise you.

With ace right-hander Zack Wheeler delayed by his comeback from Thoracic Outlet Syndrome surgery, the Opening Day nod for the first time goes to to left-hander Cristopher Sánchez, a finalist for last year's National League Cy Young award.

Major League Baseball announced all Opening Day starters on Friday. Sánchez and the Phillies will open the 2026 season against the Texas Rangers at 4:15 p.m. Thursday at Citizens Bank Park, followed by an off day on Friday.

Per many Phillies reporters in Clearwater, the rest of the rotation will go as follows: right-hander Aaron Nola, lefty Jesús Luzardo, right-hander Taijuan Walker and then rookie right-hander Andrew Painter.

This is a heck of an accomplishment for the 24-year-old Sánchez, who finished second to only Pirates ace Paul Skenes in the NL Cy Young voting last year.

Sánchez becomes the Phillies' first Opening Day starter not named Wheeler or Nola since 2017 (yikes, Jeremy Hellickson) and the first lefty to start Opening Day for the Phils since Cole Hamels in 2015.

You could also argue that Sánchez would be the Opening Day starter even if Wheeler was fully healthy.

Because the Phillies have two dominant lefties in Sánchez and Luzardo, who also received Cy Young votes last year, it makes sense for manager Rob Thompson to split them up with a competent right-hander sandwiched between.

For now, that right-hander is Nola, and who would've thought one month ago that Nola would be the No. 2? Eventually, it will be Wheeler when the veteran is ready to return.

Putting Nola as the No. 2 also shows Thomson's faith in a bounce-back season from the 32-year-old righty after a dismal, injury-marred 2025 in which Nola started just 17 games – the fewest since his rookie season minus the COVID-shortened year – and struggled to a 6.01 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 5-10 record.

Nola, who has a career 3.83 ERA and 1.14 WHIP, shined for Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic. His signature knuckle-curve had life, and his velocity was up compared to this time last spring.

As for Painter, he's no longer a hyped prospect. The 13th overall pick from 2021 who missed all of 2023 and 2024 from elbow issues and Tommy John surgery, will head north with the club for the first time and make his long-anticipated debut.

Assuming no rainouts, Painter is expected to make his MLB debut on March 31 against the Nationals at Citizens Bank Park, a 6:40 p.m. start.

Painter has pitched 7.2 innings this spring, with a 3.52 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and has struck out five, allowing six hits and walking one.

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