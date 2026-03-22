Phillies extend ace Cris Sánchez even further, through 2032 season

Don't even think about Cristopher Sánchez playing for another franchise.

The Phillies ace — who came in second for NL Cy Young last season with a league-best 8.0 WAR — was already inked with the Phillies through 2027 with an extension he signed a four-year deal back before the 2025 season worth around $22 million.

His most recent performance has the Phillies unwilling to risk seeing him walk a few seasons from now. On Sunday morning the team announced they had reached a deal to keep Sánchez, 29, in Philly through the 2032 season. The deal also has a club option for the 2033 season.

Sánchez is now the sixth Phillie who will be under contract past the 2030 season, joining Trea Turner, Bryce Harper and recently Jesús Luzardo. The left-hander will start on Opening Day for the first time in his career next week.

Reports say the deal will pay him at least $107 million leading up to the option year.

Sánchez under contract for at least two more years — is an precedented move among Major League Baseball front offices.

The extension — with

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports