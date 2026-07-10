Mike Schmidt, Chase Utley star in Phillies All-Star Game hype video

It's been a summer of sports hype in Philly, as the city – and country – have celebrated America's 250th anniversary.

We've had the Sixers and Flyers both bring playoff excitement to Xfinity Mobile Arena, the World Cup attract tens of thousands of fans from around the world, and now the city gets ready to host its first MLB All-Star Game in 30 years next week, along with the MLB Draft this weekend and other All-Star festivities leading up to the main exhibition on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies on Friday released their hype video ahead of the mid-summer classic, with franchise legends Mike Schmidt and Chase Utley taking turns hosting and narrating the two-minute promotion.

And, of course, the voice of Harry Kalas can also be heard at times throughout, along with highlights of Schmidt and Utley, who each helped the Phillies win a World Series, and of current All-Stars, including Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper and Cris Sánchez.

Welcome to All-Star Week in the City of Brotherly Love. pic.twitter.com/sJVDiq5uKS — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 10, 2026

There are some truly classic and memorable Phillies moments in the video, from past postseasons to past All-Star Games, and some awesome vignettes of fans celebrating from the stands or filling Broad Street for parades.

Although the transition from Schmidt to Utley in the video came off slightly corny, the ending is brilliant as Schmidt, wearing his signature No. 20 jersey, stood alongside Utley, wearing his trademark No. 26, with their backs to the camera, revealing a combined "20-26" to reflect this season.

That's cinematography at its finest.

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