Phils' Kyle Schwarber fuels National League's tiebreaking 'swing-off' win in All-Star Game

Phils designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, the only player from the Phils participating in MLB's All-Star Game, helped propel the National League to a historic "swing-off" win with three gigantic homers on his three swings.

Schwarber's power surge not only broke the tie and handed the NL just its second win in the last 12 All-Star Games but also earned him the game's MVP, making him just the second Phillie to earn All-Star MVP.

With the game tied at six after nine innings thanks to an American League late-game rally, MLB held it's first ever tiebreaking home run derby, a rule change implemented in 2022.

Each league's manager got to select three batters to take a maximum of three swings, with batters from the AL and NL alternating, and the league with the most collective homers would be declared winner.

The AL led 2-1 after A's slugger Brent Rooker went deep twice compared to Marlins outfielder Kyle Stowers going deep once. Seattle's Randy Arozarena was up first in Round 2, going deep once on his three swings to extend the AL lead to 3-1.

But then came Schwarber, who leads the Phillies with 30 homers, fifth-most in MLB. Schwarber, who will be free agent after the season, took a few pitches before hammering a blast to center on his first swing. On his next swing, Schwarber sent a rocket into the rightfield mezzanine, and then he followed soon after with another deep launch to right to put the NL ahead 4-3.

Round 3 was supposed to pit Tampa Bay's Jonathan Aranda against Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, a two-time MLB home run derby champ, but Alonso never needed to step to the plate as Aranda went 0-for-3 on his swings.

Schwarber was one of two Phillies named to the all-star exhibition along with starting pitcher Zack Wheeler, but Wheeler opted out to be at home with his family during the break.

The last Phillies player before Schwarber to win the game's MVP award was Johnny Callison in 1964.



