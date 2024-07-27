Report: Phillies 'considering' three closers as trade market heats up

One of the most poorly kept secrets within the Phillies is their desire to add at least one more reliable weapon to their bullpen between now and Tuesday evening's MLB Trade Deadline.

But three names in particular are standing out, and MLB insider Jon Heyman reported on Saturday that the Phillies "considering" making a move for each of the three: Miami Marlins All-Star closer Tanner Scott, Los Angeles Angels closer Carlos Estévez and Washington Nationals closer Kyle Finnegan.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson has often resisted establishing one relief pitcher as his team's closer, so the Phillies do not need to acquire someone currently in that role for another team. But adding another high-powered arm with experience being on the mound in the ninth inning cannot hurt for a team hoping to win a World Series.

Scott, 30, is the most coveted relief pitcher on the market and is widely expected to be moved despite being set to become a free agent following this season. The left-hander absolutely dominated opposing hitters in a breakout season in 2023, and has made major strides this year, having a career season at the perfect time. In 44 games (45.2 innings pitched) this season, Scott owns a 1.18 ERA and 1.00 WHIP while holding the opposition to just a .444 OPS. He is more than capable of retiring any hitter, regardless of their stature or handedness, but is particularly lethal against left-handed hitters, who are a combined 3-for-35 against him.

Estévez, 31, is also set to hit free agency after this season, but has become an enticing trade target amid a career year himself. The Angels' closer has appeared in 34 games and has a 2.38 ERA with an even more impressive 0.73 WHIP. Estévez does not have electric stuff -- in fact, his strikeouts per nine innings are lower in 2024 than they have been in any other season in his major-league career -- but has found a way to simply not allow many hits. Hitters are batting a combined .169 against the right-handed Estévez in 2024.

Finnegan, 32, received his first All-Star Game nod in 2024, blossoming from a reliable middle reliever to a high-leverage out-getter for Washington. Finnegan would not be a pure rental like Scott and Estévez; he has one more year of team control after 2024. The right-hander has a 2.47 ERA and 0.98 WHIP this season and fits the mold that the Phillies like out of the bullpen as a hard thrower, but perhaps what is most interesting about him is that he has reverse splits: Finnegan has been considerably more effective against left-handers than right-handers throughout his career. Acquiring Finnegan could have a similar impact of adding a true lefty arm, should they deem that to be their need but not be able to close a deal on someone like Scott.

