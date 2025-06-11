More Sports:

June 11, 2025

Phillies designate Carlos Hernández for assignment, recall Michael Mercado

Carlos Hernández, 28, posted a 5.26 ERA in 25 games for the Phillies.

By Adam Aaronson
Carlos Hernández's time with the Phillies could be over.

The Phillies designated right-handed relief pitcher Carlos Hernández for assignment and recalled right-hander Michael Mercado from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, the team announced on Wednesday morning.

Hernández, 28, had a 5.26 ERA and 1.75 WHIP in 25 appearances (25.2 innings pitched) with the team after being claimed off waivers from the Kansas City Royals days before the start of the season. Hernández has plenty of ability, but has struggled to harness his stuff and remain in the strike zone.

As the Phillies continue looking for answers in a bullpen which has struggled for much of the season — and will spend multiple months plus any postseason play without José Alvarado — they have elected to turn the page from Hernández in hopes that Mercado, 26, can give them some length and production.

The Phillies will finish out their three-game home series against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday afternoon, with left-hander Jesús Luzardo on the mound looking to right the ship after his stellar first 11 outings were followed up by a disastrous pair of starts in which he allowed a combined 20 earned runs.

Adam Aaronson
