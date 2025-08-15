More Sports:

August 15, 2025

Phillies closer Jhoan Duran leaves game on bullpen cart with foot injury; X-Rays come back negative

The Phillies beat the Nationals on Friday, 6-2, but the main victory would be Jhoan Duran avoiding major injury.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Duran 8.15.25 Kevin Jairaj/Imagn Images

The Phillies are holding their breaths after Jhoan Duran left Friday's game on a cart.

Jhoan Duran exited after facing one batter in the Phillies' 6-2 win over the Washington Nationals on Friday night after a line drive at 94.1 miles per hour hit his foot. Duran stood on the field in pain for several minutes before a bullpen cart took him off the field.

David Robertson entered the game for Duran, and after allowing a double Robertson retired three consecutive hitters to finish off the game. Duran's ERA as a member of the Phillies remains 0.00.

The win can provide a slight sigh of relief, but a much larger one would follow if the Phillies' brand new superstar closer turns out to have avoided any major injury. The Phillies -- and their fans -- will hold their collective breath.

UPDATE: According to multiple reporters in Washington, D.C., including Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia, the Phillies announced that Duran's X-Rays were negative.

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Jhoan Duran Philadelphia Phillies

Videos

Featured

Limited - AlexScott.jpg

Local 98 marks major milestone in fight against childhood cancer
20161106_RuntheBRidge_BS1205_599.JPG

Cooper Norcross Run the Bridge returns Nov. 2 with new Philadelphia Runner partnership

Just In

Must Read

Business

Bakery workers: Owners ghosted us after 'temporary' closing

Essen Bakery

Sponsored

AI and trade war reshape global economy

Geopolitics stock photo - iStock-2201179008.png

Addiction

Drinking rates hit record low

Mocktail Americans Alcohol

Entertainment

Kevin Hart to host stand-up comedy competition on Netflix

Kevin Hart Netflix

Labor Day Weekend

Bucks Co. Renaissance Faire returns Labor Day weekend

Bucks County Rennaissance Faire 2025

Eagles

Eagles game balls: Saquon Barkley steals the show again at training camp

072325_Eagles Saquon Barkley_ColleenClaggett-5946.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved