Phillies closer Jhoan Duran leaves game on bullpen cart with foot injury; X-Rays come back negative

August 15, 2025
Jhoan Duran exited after facing one batter in the Phillies' 6-2 win over the Washington Nationals on Friday night after a line drive at 94.1 miles per hour hit his foot. Duran stood on the field in pain for several minutes before a bullpen cart took him off the field.
Jhoan Duran took a line drive off the foot and had to be carted off the field pic.twitter.com/R3KM6S8PB8— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 16, 2025
David Robertson entered the game for Duran, and after allowing a double Robertson retired three consecutive hitters to finish off the game. Duran's ERA as a member of the Phillies remains 0.00.
The win can provide a slight sigh of relief, but a much larger one would follow if the Phillies' brand new superstar closer turns out to have avoided any major injury. The Phillies -- and their fans -- will hold their collective breath.
UPDATE: According to multiple reporters in Washington, D.C., including Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia, the Phillies announced that Duran's X-Rays were negative.
Phillies say X-rays on Jhoan Duran were negative, that he'll be evaluated further tomorrow.— Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) August 16, 2025