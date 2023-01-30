More Sports:

January 30, 2023

Phillies sign Josh Harrison for bench depth

Harrison, 35, has defensive versatility and hit .270 over the last three seasons

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Josh-Harrison-Phillies-Signing-MLB.jpg Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports

Josh Harrison with the White Sox last season.

Sunday afternoon was an odd time for the Phillies to reach a deal, but nevertheless, Josh Harrison will report to Clearwater in a few weeks on a one-year contract, his agency announced. 

The deal is worth $2 million, per the New York Post's Jon Heyman

Harrison, 35, is expected to come in and compete for one of the Phillies' bench spots, and will technically be in his second stint with the club. 

He signed a minor-league deal with the Phils after the 2019 season but never went on to play a game for them, getting released out of the restarted training camp for the COVID-shortened 2020 season several months later.

Since then, Harrison has slashed a respectable .270/.332/.390 across the past three seasons with Washington, Oakland, and then the Chicago White Sox. 

Most of the Phillies' roster is locked in already, but a few spots are still up for grabs, and Harrison's defensive versatility throughout the infield and outfield should work in his favor.

Edmundo Sosa is returning as the club's go-to utility man, and with Bryce Harper out until the All-Star break, the Phils may look to Darick Hall for extra left-handed power at the plate, leaving Harrison, Dalton Guthrie, and Kody Clemens (acquired alongside reliever Gregory Soto from Detroit) as likely the last few position players to sort out. 

Pitchers and catchers report February 16 and the first full squad workout is set for February 21. 

MORE: Painter, Abel among non-roster spring training invites

